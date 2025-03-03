Amwell makes inducement grant

BOSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in technology-enabled care, today announced that, on March 3, 2025, it made a grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 220,844 shares of its Class A common stock to Dan Zamansky. The grant was offered as material inducement to Zamansky’s employment as Amwell’s chief product and technology officer. The RSUs become vested as follows, subject to Zamansky’s continued employment through each vesting date, except as noted below: 25% of the RSUs will vest on the six-month anniversary of the grant date (“Initial Vesting Date”), and the remaining 75% of the RSUs will vest in equal pro-rata increments every three (3) months thereafter (beginning on the first calendar day of the month following the date that is three months following the Initial Vesting Date) until such RSUs are fully vested on the first day of the calendar month following the four (4) year anniversary of the grant date. If Zamansky’s employment is terminated by the company without cause or by Zamansky with good reason, conditioned on Zamansky’s execution and non-revocation of a release of claims, the aforementioned grant will vest as to the portion that would have vested had Zamansky remained employed by the company through the first anniversary of his termination date. In addition, if the involuntary termination of employment occurs one month before or within 24 months following a change in control, the aforementioned grant will fully vest at the time of termination.

The grant described in this press release was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Amwell’s Board of Directors pursuant to the Amwell’s Inducement Plan and made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Amwell is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08.

About Amwell

