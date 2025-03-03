Lesaka to Host an Investor Day on March 31, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on March 31, 2025 at 9:00am EDT. The event will feature presentations from the senior leadership of Lesaka, who will provide an overview of the Company’s strategic vision, positioning and market opportunities as well as a more detailed description of its go-to-market strategies and solutions across its Consumer, Merchant and Enterprise divisions. Lesaka’s Management will also provide a brief overview of the Company’s financial performance and current outlook and host a live Question and Answer session for analysts and investors.

Investor Day Materials and Webcast

The Investor Day will be hosted from 9:00am to 11:00am EDT (New York), 2:00pm to 4:00pm BST (London), and 3:00pm to 5:00pm SAST (Johannesburg) with the alternative of joining virtually, or in-person at Lesaka’s head office in Rosebank.

Please note that virtual attendees will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session.

All materials will be published onto the Lesaka Investor Relations website prior to the event. Following the event, materials and an archived version of the broadcast will be available at the same location.

Information on how to register and attend the event can be found on Lesaka’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.lesakatech.com.

Please register your participation by March 25, 2025, https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka31032025.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa’s underserviced consumers and merchants (including small-and-medium businesses and micro-merchants), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer an integrated multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, payouts, card acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Payments (“ADP”). ADP includes our pre-paid solutions and supplier enabled payments (previously referred to as our value-added services). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).