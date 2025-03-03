Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company’s management team will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in Miami Beach, FL from March 10 – 12, 2025.

Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 3:40 – 4:10 PM EST

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/lrmr/2247553

Following the conclusion of the presentation, a replay will be available for 30 days on the "Events and Presentations" page of Larimar's website.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

