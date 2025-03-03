The Ensign Group Continues Growth in Arizona

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Citrus Heights Respiratory and Rehabilitation, a 204-bed skilled nursing facility; and Springdale Village Post Acute, a 122-bed skilled nursing facility, both located in Mesa, Arizona. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the acquisition is effective as of March 1, 2025.

“Arizona continues to be one of our most mature and strongest platforms within the Ensign family and we are so pleased that we were able to further strengthen our presence in the greater Phoenix area,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We are also thrilled to add to Standard Bearer’s growing footprint with high-quality real estate assets in very strategic market for us,” he added.

Forrest Peterson, Director of Bandera Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary, had this to say about the transaction, “We welcome the amazing team of caregivers at these facilities to the Bandera family and can’t wait to join forces to provide excellent care to the residents that we have been entrusted to serve.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced it acquired the real estate and operations of Polaris Extended Care and Polaris Transitional Care a skilled nursing facility with 146 beds located in Anchorage, Alaska; Horizon House, a 90-unit senior living facility located in Anchorage, Alaska; Mt. Angel Health and Rehabilitation, and Mt. Angel Orchard House, a healthcare campus with 98 skilled nursing beds and 50 senior living units located in Mt. Angel, Oregon; and South Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center, a 113-bed skilled nursing facility located in Spokane, Washington. The real estate assets were acquired by Standard Bearer and both facilities will be operated by an Ensign affiliated operator.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 340 healthcare operations, which includes 43 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 140 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 340 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Oregon, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net .

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.