LifeVantage Announces Launch of LV360 and Evolve Compensation Plan in Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation ® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced the successful launch of the Evolve Compensation Plan and other LV360 initiatives into the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The transition went into effect in these markets on March 1, 2025, after the successful launch of LV360 into Canada, Mexico, and Europe last February, and the launch in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Japan in March 2023.

“When we launched the LV360 and the Evolve Compensation Plan two years ago, we did so with a clear vision of where the direct sales industry was headed,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “That transformation has proven invaluable for our independent Consultants, equipping them for the world we live in today. As we enter this next phase, we’re proud to bring this transformation to more international markets and empower Consultants with the tools to help their businesses thrive.”

The Evolve Compensation Plan is designed to reward Consultants generously, providing opportunities for multiple income streams tied to business building and product sales initiatives with a clear path to success. It supports both entrepreneurs focused on sharing and selling products within their networks and those looking to build strong, collaborative teams. With early income bonuses that encourage smart business strategies from day one along with performance and mentorship rewards that recognize leadership and achievement, Consultants are empowered to grow at every stage.

In today’s competitive direct selling landscape, staying ahead requires innovation. With LV360, LifeVantage is not only adapting to evolving consumer and gig economy trends but also creating new opportunities to attract and engage a growing customer base. Its forward-thinking approach ensures Consultants have the tools and incentives to thrive in an ever-changing market.

“For those seeking flexible income and opportunities, LifeVantage is the perfect place to start,” said Fife. “We’re committed to staying ahead with cutting-edge products and an unmatched experience for both our Consultants and Customers.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .*

