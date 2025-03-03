Lifetime Brands Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

37th Annual ROTH Conference, March 16-18, being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. Lifetime Brands’ management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors on Monday, March 17th.



Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, March 19-20, being held virtually. Lifetime's Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 19th at 9:15am ET. A webcast link to the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/. Additionally, management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors during the event.



To schedule a meeting with Lifetime’s management, please contact Investor Relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

