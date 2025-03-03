Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Marvin Pestcoe to Board of Directors

RENO, Nev., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), today announced the appointment of Marvin Pestcoe to the Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2025.

“We are very excited to welcome Marvin Pestcoe to the Employers Holdings, Inc. Board,” said Katherine H. Antonello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Employers Holdings, Inc. “Marvin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with over 40 years of experience in insurance, reinsurance and investments, including a range of executive roles and leadership positions where he focused on profit center management, investments, corporate strategy, data analytics and risk management. We will benefit greatly from Marvin’s insights and look forward to his contributions to our Board.”

Marvin Pestcoe retired from Langhorne Re, a global reinsurer of life and annuity portfolios, after serving as its Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer from January 2019 to April 2021. Mr. Pestcoe continued to serve on the board of Langhorne Re until March 2023. Prior to joining Langhorne Re, Mr. Pestcoe held a variety of executive positions at Partner Re from 2001 to 2017, and at Swiss Re New Markets from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Pestcoe is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Mr. Pestcoe has served on several boards of directors of private and public companies. Mr. Pestcoe currently serves on the board of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., where he is the chair of the Underwriting Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Pestcoe also currently serves on the board of Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd.

