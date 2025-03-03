Whitestone REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in some of the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.33 and $0.03, respectively. For the full year 2024 and 2023, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.72 and $0.38, respectively.

“We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter and full year operating and financial results, highlighted by 11% year over year Core FFO per share growth, 5.1% Same Store NOI growth for the full year 2024 and a fourth quarter ratio of debt to EBITDAre of 6.6X, an improvement of almost one full turn over fourth quarter 2023. The leasing environment in our markets remains robust, evidenced by our 21.9% combined GAAP leasing spreads in the fourth quarter, extending our streak to 11 consecutive quarters with leasing spreads in excess of 17%. We remain confident in the quality of our portfolio, strength of our well-diversified tenant base and the ability of our team to execute on the opportunities before us to drive strong sustainable earnings growth through strategically focusing on sunbelt markets and leveraging our leadership position in high-value shop space (77% of ABR). Our first quarter 2025 dividend represents a 9% increase from the prior quarter and today we are providing an initial 2025 Core FFO guidance range of $1.03 to $1.07. We look forward to providing more color on our fourth quarter earnings call tomorrow morning.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $40.8 million versus $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.23 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $14.7 million versus $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

FFO per diluted share of $0.28 versus $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Core FFO per diluted share was $0.28 versus $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

EBITDAre of $23.0 million versus $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 5.8% to $25.0 million versus $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 5% to $24.51, compared to the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Revenues of $154.3 million versus $147.0 million for 2023.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $36.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.43 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $19.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.18 per diluted share gain on sale of properties for 2023.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $0.98 versus $0.88 for 2023.

Core FFO per diluted share of $1.01 versus $0.91 for 2023.

EBITDAre of $85.3 million versus $81.0 million for 2023.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 5.1% to $94.6 versus $90.1 million for 2023.

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Fourth Quarter

2024 Fourth Quarter

2023 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 94.1% 94.2% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 97.4% 97.5% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 92.1% 92.1% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 5.8% 2.4% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 21.9% 21.8% New Leases 36.1% 37.3% Renewal Leases 19.0% 15.3% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 29 44 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $40.6 $26.7 Number of Renewal Leases 50 32 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $15.9 $23.6

Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

As of December 31, 2024, Whitestone had total debt of $632.5 million, along with capacity and availability of $125.0 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.

Dividend

On December 4, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.135 per common share and OP unit for the first quarter of 2025, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.045 in January, February, and March of 2025.

2025 Full Year Guidance

The Company currently estimates that U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.33 to $0.37 per diluted share, and Core FFO will be within the range of $1.03 to $1.07 per diluted share and OP Unit.

Initial 2025 Guidance 2024 Actual (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per

share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $17,135 - $19,219 $36,893 Core FFO (1) $54,158 - $56,268 $52,474 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.33 - $0.37 $0.72 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $1.03 - $1.07 $1.01 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (2) 3.0% - 4.5% 5.1% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.75% - 1.00% 0.81% General and administrative expense $20,800 - $22,800 $23,189 Interest expense $32,000 - $33,000 $34,035 Ending occupancy 94.0% - 95.0% 94.1% (1) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy. (2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.

Portfolio Statistics

As of December 31, 2024, Whitestone wholly owned 55 Community-Centered Properties™ with 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). Five of the 55 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 31 properties in Texas and 24 in Arizona. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties are located in the MSA's of Austin (6), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (13), Phoenix (24), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,445 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.2% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the issuance of its financial results, the Company invites you to listen to its earnings release conference call to be broadcast live on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 8:30 A.M Eastern Time / 7:30 A.M. Central Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. Conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website.

Dial-in number for domestic participants: 1-877-407-0784 Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-689-8560

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Friday, March 18, 2025. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921 Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671 Passcode (for all participants): 13747760

Supplemental Financial Information

The fourth quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com. The earnings release and supplemental data package will also be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (713) 435-2219.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition; pending acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on our financial condition and results of operations; statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business; anticipated capital expenditures required to complete projects; amounts of anticipated cash distributions to our shareholders in the future; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “hopes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy and the real estate industry, both in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies, on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation, which may increase our operating costs or general and administrative expenses; our current geographic concentration in the Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix metropolitan area markets makes us susceptible to potential local economic downturns; natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change may adversely affect our returns and adversely impact our existing and prospective tenants; increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters; financial institution disruptions; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; risks related to generative artificial intelligence tools and language models, along with the potential interpretations and conclusions they might make regarding our business and prospects, particularly concerning the spread of misinformation; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and unrest in the Middle East; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of our operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all: the timing and the ultimate amount we will collect in connection with the redemption of our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP (“Pillarstone” or “Pillarstone OP.”); and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, Core FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. We calculate EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. From time to time, we report or provide guidance with respect to “Core FFO” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items we do not consider to be representative of our core operating results including, without limitation, default interest on debt of real estate partnership, extinguishment of debt cost, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, and proxy contest costs.

Management uses FFO and Core FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Core FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, loss on disposal of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Investor and Media Relations:

David Mordy

Director, Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,248,223 $ 1,221,466 Accumulated depreciation (246,534 ) (229,767 ) Total real estate assets 1,001,689 991,699 Investment in real estate partnership — 31,671 Cash and cash equivalents 5,224 4,572 Restricted cash 10,146 68 Escrows and deposits 4,006 24,148 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1) 33,820 30,592 Receivable from partnership redemption 31,643 — Receivable due from related party 15,186 1,513 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 14,693 13,783 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2) 7,805 4,765 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,427 10,428 Total assets $ 1,134,639 $ 1,113,239 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 631,518 $ 640,172 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3) 40,703 36,513 Payable due to related party 1,577 1,577 Tenants' security deposits 9,295 8,614 Dividends and distributions payable 6,931 6,025 Finance lease liabilities 781 721 Total liabilities 690,805 693,622 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 50,690,163 and 49,610,831 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 51 50 Additional paid-in capital 637,946 628,079 Accumulated deficit (205,557 ) (216,963 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,713 2,576 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 438,153 413,742 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 5,681 5,875 Total equity 443,834 419,617 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,134,639 $ 1,113,239





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (1) Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 17,285 $ 16,287 Accrued rents and other recoveries 29,964 26,751 Allowance for doubtful accounts (14,720 ) (13,570 ) Other receivables 1,291 1,124 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 33,820 $ 30,592 (2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 59 $ 109 (3) Operating lease liabilities $ 58 $ 112





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental (1) $ 38,932 $ 37,247 $ 151,260 $ 145,652 Management, transaction, and other fees 1,906 277 3,022 1,317 Total revenues 40,838 37,524 154,282 146,969 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 8,652 8,428 34,894 32,966 Operating and maintenance 7,538 8,101 28,205 27,948 Real estate taxes 4,785 3,848 17,773 18,016 General and administrative 5,579 5,002 23,189 20,653 Total operating expenses 26,554 25,379 104,061 99,583 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,222 8,303 34,035 32,866 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (11,913 ) 620 (22,125 ) (9,006 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 364 22 547 522 Interest, dividend and other investment income (72 ) (2 ) (87 ) (51 ) Total other expenses (3,399 ) 8,943 12,370 24,331 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 17,683 3,202 37,851 23,055 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership — (1,528 ) (28 ) (3,155 ) Provision for income tax (123 ) (111 ) (450 ) (450 ) Net Income 17,560 1,563 37,373 19,450 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 223 22 480 270 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,337 $ 1,541 $ 36,893 $ 19,180





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.34 $ 0.03 $ 0.73 $ 0.39 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.33 $ 0.03 $ 0.72 $ 0.38 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 50,650 49,586 50,214 49,501 Diluted 51,859 51,064 51,347 50,813 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net income $ 17,560 $ 1,563 $ 37,373 $ 19,450 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities 6,474 (10,054 ) 3,178 (3,452 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 24,034 (8,491 ) 40,551 15,998 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 223 22 480 270 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 82 (139 ) 41 (48 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 23,729 $ (8,374 ) $ 40,030 $ 15,776





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 27,580 $ 26,714 $ 108,930 $ 105,494 Recoveries 11,549 10,538 43,558 41,109 Bad debt (197 ) (5 ) (1,228 ) (951 ) Total rental $ 38,932 $ 37,247 $ 151,260 $ 145,652





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 37,373 $ 19,450 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,894 32,966 Amortization of deferred loan costs 1,106 1,089 Gain on sale of properties (22,125 ) (9,006 ) Loss on disposal of assets 547 522 Bad debt 1,229 951 Share-based compensation 4,579 3,727 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership 28 3,155 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 87 94 Building improvements received due to lease termination (749 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and deposits 6,509 2,312 Accrued rents and accounts receivable (4,415 ) (5,973 ) Receivable due from related party (40 ) (136 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (3,536 ) (4,592 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,279 2,484 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (220 ) 355 Payable due to related party — 16 Tenants' security deposits 681 186 Net cash provided by operating activities 58,227 47,600 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (55,751 ) (25,474 ) Additions to real estate (22,410 ) (17,055 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 52,004 19,847 Proceeds from the sale of property held in restricted cash (1031 exchange) 10,146 — Escrowed loan repayment on behalf of real estate partnership — (13,633 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,011 ) (36,315 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (24,572 ) (23,684 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (321 ) (332 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs 7,620 — Payments of exchange offer costs (81 ) — Proceeds from (payments of) credit facility (21,000 ) 42,500 Repayments of notes payable (66,016 ) (30,945 ) Proceeds from notes payable 76,340 — Payments of loan origination costs (789 ) — Repurchase of common shares (2,641 ) (525 ) Payment of finance lease liability (26 ) (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,486 ) (13,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,730 (1,715 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,640 6,355 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 15,370 $ 4,640 (1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Supplemental Disclosures (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 33,663 $ 31,136 Cash paid for taxes $ 432 $ 435 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 58 $ 976 Financed insurance premiums $ 2,638 $ 3,002 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 36 $ 75 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 355 $ 17 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ 3,178 $ (3,452 ) Accrued capital expenditures $ 2,062 $ — Receivable from partnership redemption $ 31,643 $ — Recognition of finance lease liability $ 86 $ — Building improvements received due to lease termination $ 749 $ —





December 31, 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,224 $ 4,572 Restricted cash 10,146 68 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,370 $ 4,640





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO (NAREIT) AND CORE FFO Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,337 $ 1,541 $ 36,893 $ 19,180 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO: (1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,642 8,394 34,811 32,811 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (2) — 404 111 1,613 Loss on disposal of assets 364 22 547 522 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (11,913 ) 620 (22,125 ) (9,006 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 223 22 480 270 FFO (NAREIT) $ 14,653 $ 11,003 $ 50,717 $ 45,390 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO: Proxy contest costs — — 1,757 — Default interest on debt of real estate partnership (1)(2) — 1,375 — 1,375 Core FFO $ 14,653 $ 12,378 $ 52,474 $ 46,765 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 14,653 $ 11,003 $ 50,717 $ 45,390 Core FFO $ 14,653 $ 12,378 $ 52,474 $ 46,765 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 50,650 49,586 50,214 49,501 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 649 693 653 694 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 51,299 50,279 50,867 50,195 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 1,209 1,478 1,133 1,312 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 52,508 51,757 52,000 51,507 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 1.00 $ 0.90 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.98 $ 0.88 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.25 $ 1.03 $ 0.93 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 1.01 $ 0.91 (1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership for the year ended December 31, 2023 and through January 25, 2024, the redemption date. (2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,337 $ 1,541 $ 36,893 $ 19,180 General and administrative expenses 5,579 5,002 23,189 20,653 Depreciation and amortization 8,652 8,428 34,894 32,966 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) — 1,528 28 3,155 Interest expense 8,222 8,303 34,035 32,866 Interest, dividend and other investment income (72 ) (2 ) (87 ) (51 ) Provision for income taxes 123 111 450 450 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (11,913 ) 620 (22,125 ) (9,006 ) Management fee, net of related expenses — — — 16 Loss on disposal of assets, net 364 22 547 522 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) — 670 183 2,553 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 223 22 480 270 NOI $ 28,515 $ 26,245 $ 108,487 $ 103,574 Non-Same Store NOI (2) (1,183 ) (1,321 ) (8,001 ) (6,863 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (1) — (670 ) (183 ) (2,553 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 27,332 24,254 100,303 94,158 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (470 ) (274 ) (2,981 ) (2,602 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (158 ) (211 ) (748 ) (808 ) Same Store lease termination fees (1,662 ) (98 ) (1,961 ) (687 ) Same Store NOI (3) $ 25,042 $ 23,671 $ 94,613 $ 90,061 (1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As of December 31, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest (2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between October 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, and properties sold between October 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024 and properties sold between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. (3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before October 1, 2023 and not sold before December 31, 2024. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2023 and not sold before December 31, 2024. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,337 $ 1,541 $ 36,893 $ 19,180 Depreciation and amortization 8,652 8,428 34,894 32,966 Interest expense 8,222 8,303 34,035 32,866 Provision for income taxes 123 111 450 450 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 223 22 480 270 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) — 1,528 28 3,155 EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership (1) — 448 136 617 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (11,913 ) 620 (22,125 ) (9,006 ) Loss on disposal of assets 364 22 547 522 EBITDAre $ 23,008 $ 21,023 $ 85,338 $ 81,020 (1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third-party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As of December 31, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest.



