ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Company to Host Conference Call on March 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and business highlights. The dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event.

In addition, ARS Pharma Management will be participating in several upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat on March 10, 2025

37th Annual Roth Conference: investor meetings on March 16-18, 2025

To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The company is commercializing neffy® 2 mg (trade name EURneffy® in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 30 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Investor Contacts:

Justin Chakma, ARS Pharmaceuticals

justinc@ars-pharma.com

Media Contact:

Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.

christycurran@sambrown.com

615.414.8668