Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend On Series E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series E0.198938March 31, 2025March 14, 2025
Series F0.34773March 28, 2025
Series G0.185125March 31, 2025
Series H0.37239March 28, 2025
Series I0.207938March 31, 2025
Series J0.39027March 28, 2025
Series K0.315313March 31, 2025
Series M0.312688March 31, 2025
    

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2025 to June 29, 2025 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares1Rate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series H1.345795.397960.33645
Series J1.418095.687960.35452
    

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

1 As previously announced, Fairfax intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series M, on March 31, 2025.