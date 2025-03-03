LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in March.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Monday, March 17, 2025

The Laguna Cliffs Marriott, Dana Point, CA

Management will present at 4:00 PM PDT

KeyBanc Healthcare Forum

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Virtual Event

Management will present at 1:30 PM EDT

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Virtual Event

Management will present at 10:00 AM EDT

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.