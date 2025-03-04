Hotspot signs Memorandum with Clear Blue led Consortium to deploy 312 Telecom Site across Nigeria

BARCELONA, Spain, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) the Smart Power Company, today announces that Hotspot (the leading telecommunications service provider in Nigeria) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Clear Blue led consortium, including partners Empower New Energy and Netis, to deploy 312 solar powered telecom sites across Nigeria. The deal is subject to final contract negotiations and signatures and the rollout is targeted for the end of 2025.

The consortium brings a group of expert skills and capabilities to quickly design, build and then operate the telecom network, solar power and tower sites:

Hotspot is a leader in building active telecom networks and services across Nigeria.

Clear Blue Technologies is the leader in providing highly reliable, low-cost Smart solar power for telecom infrastructure. With Clear Blue’s industry leading and patented Illumience Smart Power, and its ongoing service management, telecom services are delivered with maximum service levels and uptime, at the lowest Capex and Opex in the market.

Empower New Energy is a leading provider of clean energy project financing across Africa. With its entrepreneurial business and execution model, it is a perfect financing partner for the project.

Netis specializes in operating and managing telecom infrastructure and brings strong abilities to deliver the installation, operations, and maintenance services.

“As everyone active in the telecom market in Africa is aware, it is a difficult operating environment with challenging Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) targets. And yet, it is probably the largest untapped telecom market in the world with significant growth potential”, said Morenikeji Aniye, CEO of Hotspot. “Clear Blue brings an innovative technology and service capability which, together with an innovative business model and structure, enables us to deploy and operate these sites while meeting stringent service and TCO targets.”

“After having worked with Clear Blue on multiple projects, we are defining a speedy and unique model of partnership between the Smart Power provider and the financier. Together, we are able to deliver unparalleled value and flexibility in project structure and contracts to bring a financing model that will work for developers such as Hotspot,” said Terje Osmundsen, CEO of Empower New Energy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Clear Blue and Empower and to support Hotspot in their aggressive growth plans,” said Hatim Zougary, Chief Business Development Officer of Netis.

“The partners in this project bring together a very strong set of skills and an ability to execute that will ensure success for this project and hopefully many more phases to come,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue. “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Hotspot for this project which will bring connectivity to millions across Nigeria.”

About Hotspot

Hotspot Network Ltd, founded in 2008, obtained a co-location and Infrastructure Sharing License in 2012 and later an Internet Service Provider License from the NCC, enabling it to offer a wide range of telecommunications services, including managed services, wireless and mobile solutions, engineering support, and microwave solutions. Collaborating with a global network of partners, the company has grown rapidly to become a leading player in Africa’s digital transformation, renowned for innovative, award-winning solutions and exceptional client satisfaction. Its strategic alliances provide enterprise-level multi-sourcing opportunities, offering robust solutions and deep technical expertise. As a one-stop shop for connectivity and telecommunications, Hotspot Network Ltd.’s brand symbolizes evolving technology, guided by core values of Insight, Integrity, Innovation, Synergy, Safety, and Sustainability, reflected in its distinctive corporate identity.

About Empower New Energy

Established in 2017, Empower New Energy is a renewable energy financier and co-developer that finances, builds and owns clean power plants for commercial, industrial and agricultural energy users. https://www.empowernewenergy.com

About Netis

NETIS is a global leader in the telecommunications industry, with over 15 years of expertise in designing and developing high-performance network communication solutions. Netis specializes in the inception and construction of robust GSM, fiber optic, and energy networks, as well as the ongoing maintenance and optimization of existing infrastructures. Operating across 16 subsidiaries, NETIS actively delivers innovative telecom solutions throughout Africa.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer:

