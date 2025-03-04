IDEX Biometrics receives purchase order for biometric payment cards to Japan

Oslo, Norway - IDEX Biometrics has received a production order from the manufacturing partner Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC). The order has a value of approx. USD 50,000 and is the first of a larger biometric payment card program issued across both Mastercard and Visa for the Japanese market.

"BCC is a clear front-runner, with a commitment to bring biometric smart cards to customers and partners world-wide, for payment and access cards. As IDEX and BCC already have material ready for production, we have been able to respond to our partners’ imminent implementation program", comments Catharina Eklof, Chief Executive Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

