Fenix Outdoor International AG REVOKE OF RESOLUTION, FROM 2024-02-11, TO REDUCE CAPITAL

REVOKE OF RESOLUTION, FROM 2024-02-11, TO REDUCE CAPITAL

ÅTERKALLELSE AV BESLUT, FRÅN 2024-02-11, OM NEDSÄTTNING AV AKTIEKAPITALET

The Board of Directors has resolved to revoke its resolution on the implementation of the capital reduction resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 February 2025 and, in the interests of the Company, to waive the implementation of the capital reduction.

The 112,898 shares planned for the capital reduction will be used for the acquisition of Devold as announced simultaneously to this press release.

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication March 04, 2025, at 08 30.

