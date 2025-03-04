Casino Group: Termination and implementation of a liquidity contract





Termination of the liquidity contract of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Paris, 4 March 2025

It is reminded that the liquidity contract entrusted to Rothschild Martin Maurel had been suspended on 11 June 2024. This contract has been terminated on 10 February 2025 by Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

At the close of trading on June 11, 2024, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account: 1,875,000 shares and 14,313,545.45 euros. The number of shares has been reduced to 18,750 after the reverse share split of 14 June 2024.

Implementation of a liquidity contract with BNP Financial Markets

Paris, 4 March 2025

As of 3 March 2025, and until 31 December 2025, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has entrusted BNP Financial Markets with the implementation of a liquidity contract and for its market watch, in accordance with AMF-approved market practice, effective 1 July 2021.

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources are allocated to BNP Financial Markets for the liquidity account: 18,750 shares and 1,500,000 euros.

This contract is tacitly renewable.













This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

Attachment