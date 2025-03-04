Pinch Integrates with Annature to Streamline Payments and Contracts

BRISBANE, Australia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinch Payments , a leading all-in-one Australian payments solution, has launched a powerful new integration with Annature, the #1 rated e-signature and identity verification platform on the Xero App Store. This integration allows businesses to capture both customer payment methods and e-signatures in a single, seamless step, simplifying operations and improving efficiency.

“Businesses can now capture customer payment details and e-signatures in one seamless step”

With this integration , businesses can pre-authorise future payments while ensuring contracts and agreements are digitally signed and securely stored—without being tied to ongoing subscription fees. Both platforms operate on a pay-as-you-go model, meaning businesses only pay when customers use the service, keeping costs predictable and manageable.

A Smarter Solution for Service-Based Businesses

Many businesses struggle with managing separate processes for payment collection and contract signing, leading to administrative inefficiencies. By combining these tasks into one streamlined solution, businesses can enhance their customer experience, reduce friction, and save time.

How the Integration Works

Connect Pinch to Annature: Businesses can link their Pinch Payments account to Annature via API keys in just a few minutes.

Businesses can link their Pinch Payments account to Annature via API keys in just a few minutes. Set Up Document Templates: Easily create contract templates with both signature fields and payment method fields (credit card or bank account).

Easily create contract templates with both signature fields and payment method fields (credit card or bank account). Send Documents for Signing: Customers can sign the document and enter their payment details in one step.

Customers can sign the document and enter their payment details in one step. Automate Payments: Once signed, Pinch securely stores payment details, allowing for automatic or manual debiting when invoices are due.

The Power of Automation

Reduce payment delays: Customers provide payment information upfront, ensuring faster invoice payments.

Customers provide payment information upfront, ensuring faster invoice payments. Ensure compliance: E-signatures collected through Annature are legally binding.

E-signatures collected through Annature are legally binding. Improve customer satisfaction: A seamless experience reduces friction and enhances professionalism.



Why Streamlined Payments and Contracts Matter

Research shows that 69% of customers prefer automated payment systems for their speed and convenience. Businesses that simplify payment collection see fewer overdue invoices and improved cash flow. Additionally, the global e-signature market is expected to grow from USD 9.93 billion in 2024 to USD 70.24 billion by 2030, reflecting a growing demand for digital-first contract management.

No Subscription Fees: A True Pay-as-You-Go Solution

Unlike many platforms that require ongoing subscriptions, this integration is completely usage-based. Businesses are only charged when customers use the e-signature feature or provide payment details, making it an affordable and flexible option.

"This pay-as-you-go model ensures businesses only pay for what they use, making advanced payment and contract management accessible to companies of all sizes."

Getting Started is Simple

Setting up the integration is quick and straightforward—businesses using Pinch Payments and Annature can simply input their API keys in Annature’s settings. Both platforms are free to sign up and only charge based on actual usage, allowing businesses to optimise their operations without upfront costs.

For more information, visit getpinch.com.au

About Pinch Payments

Pinch Payments is a leading Australian payments platform that helps businesses automate invoicing and payment collection. By integrating with major accounting software, Pinch simplifies the payment process, improving cash flow and reducing administrative workload. Features of Pinch Payments include:

Get paid by credit or debit card, or direct debit

Get paid on time with customer pre-approvals

Collect multiple payments at once

Empower debtor management processes with payment plans

Learn more at getpinch.com.au

About Annature