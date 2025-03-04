Multi-CB: PCB calculator and website now also available in French

MUNICH, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-CB, one of Europe's leading PCB suppliers for 30 years, is expanding its digital offering. The extensive website with PCB design help and a powerful 24/7 PCB calculator are now also available in French at www.multi-cb.fr. The company is thus responding to the growing demand from French customers and now offers them an even easier way to order high-quality PCBs around the clock and receive technical support.

The PCB design help offered supports developers and layouters with an impedance calculator, comprehensive design parameters and their tolerances as well as examples of layer structures and layout recommendations for flexible PCBs and SMD stencils. The detailed technical information has been translated in-house by a PCB specialist with many years of experience.

The integrated PCB calculator allows users to order around the clock with instant prices and delivery times. A specially developed AI supports the user in filling out the PCB calculator: some parameters are automatically read from the PCB data and the calculator is pre-filled. A preview image of the produced PCB is also created.

The order process as well as all order documents such as order confirmation, delivery note and invoice are created in French. French customers automatically receive the payment method purchase on account, with 30 days payment term and attractive discount. Alternatively, payment can also be made by credit card or PayPal.

Shipping and customer service are provided by Multi Leiterplatten GmbH in Germany. The company is based south of Munich, ensuring short delivery times to all areas of France. Particularly fast and particularly inexpensive shipping methods to France can be selected in the online ordering process.

"Introducing French on our website and the PCB calculator is an important step towards offering our customers in France an even better service. We want to ensure that they can access our expertise at any time and in their preferred language," - [Michael Pickart, COO, Multi Leiterplatten GmbH].

About Multi-CB, specialist in high-tech printed circuit boards:

Multi-CB is a leading European supplier of printed circuit boards and SMD stencils, offering both high-tech and standard PCBs at competitive prices. The offer includes the attractive inclusive parameters of 0.1mm trace width, spacing and annular ring, 0.2mm drills, the use of high-quality materials and comprehensive quality control.

The PCB specialist's wide range of products includes 1-48 layer multilayers from 1WD express service, HDI boards with blind and buried vias as well as metal core, flex and rigid-flex boards. All technical possibilities can be found on the Multi-CB website: www.multi-cb.fr.

Contact:

Multi Leiterplatten GmbH

Brunnthaler Straße 2

DE-85649 Brunnthal / Hofolding

Phone: 0049 (0)8104 628 0 / Fax: 0049 (0)8104 628 160

Web: www.multi-cb.fr / Email: info@multi-cb.fr

