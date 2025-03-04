AB Science: Article from the leading publication Life Sciences Magazine featuring masitinib and its Phase 3 principal investigator, the neurologist Patrick Vermersch

PRESS RELEASE

ARTICLE FROM THE LEADING PUBLICATION LIFE SCIENCES MAGAZINE FEATURING AB SCIENCE’S MASITINIB AND ITS PHASE 3 PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, THE NEUROLOGIST PATRICK VERMERSCH

Paris, March 04, 2025, 8.30am CET

Professor Patrick Vermersch is a distinguished neurologist considered as one of the most influential key opinion leaders in his field





According to Professor Patrick Vermersch, mast and microglia cells’ pro-inflammatory activity could play a catalyst role in the neurodegenerative process of several indications as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s diseases and Parkinson’s disease





Expected phase III data of Masitinib, could position AB Science’s leading compound as a breakthrough treatment in Progressive MS Treatment due to its unique mechanism of action which targets these two cells of the innate immune system, mast cells and microglia





AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announces that The Life Sciences Magazine, a leading publication in the fields of healthcare and medical advancements, has featured an exclusive cover story on Professor Patrick Vermersch, principal investigator of phase 3 confirmatory study with masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. A distinguished neurologist and Director of the Graduate School for Biology and Health at the Université de Lille, Patrick Vermersch is recognized among The Most Influential Leaders in Neurology 2025, pioneering contributions to multiple sclerosis (MS) research and reshaping the landscape of neurology, with masitinib emerging, among other therapeutic options, as a potential game-changer in progressive MS treatment.

Central role of neuroinflammation





According to Professor Patrick Vermersch, neuroinflammation plays a significant role in neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s diseases, and Parkinson’s disease. Incidentally, masitinib targets two cells of the innate immune system, mast cells and microglia, that are key in the modulation of this neuroinflammation process. These cells’ pro-inflammatory activity can act as a catalyst in the neurodegenerative process, suggesting that addressing their harmful roles could be crucial in managing these conditions.

Masitinib: a breakthrough in progressive MS treatment





Vermersch’s research has centered on emerging potential of masitinib in treating progressive multiple sclerosis, a debilitating condition with limited therapeutic options. In collaboration with AB Science, his team has been evaluating masitinib’s efficacy in targeting microglial cells and mast cells, which play a crucial role in neuroinflammation and disease progression.

Key highlights from the research include:

Masitinib’s positive effects on innate immunity, offering a novel approach to treating progressive multiple sclerosis.

Phase IIB/III trials showing promising results in reducing neuroinflammation and slowing disease progression.

Potential long-term benefits, with phase III data expected to further clarify which patient groups could benefit most.





The article is available through the following link: https://thelifesciencesmagazine.com/patrick-vermersch-neurology/

About The Life Sciences Magazine

The Lifesciences Magazine is a global healthcare solutions platform that paves the way for various healthcare innovations, expert advice, and acumen, and the success stories of professionals in the field who are driving transformation with their innovative thinking.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:

www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

investors@ab-science.com

Attachment