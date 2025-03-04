Aircraft Tire Market Trends: Strong Growth in Aftermarket Sales | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aircraft tire market is anticipated to witness consistent growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by the expansion of commercial aviation, increasing global air traffic, advancements in tire technology, and a growing fleet of military and cargo aircraft. The market is projected to rise from USD 2,030.1 million in 2025 to USD 3,704.8 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

The aircraft tire market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by factors such as the expansion of commercial aviation, the rise in global air passenger traffic, and the increasing demand for durable and high-performance aircraft tires. Aircraft tires are designed to endure extreme pressure, temperature fluctuations, and frequent takeoffs and landings, making them a crucial component in aviation safety. As technological advancements continue to shape the industry, manufacturers are focusing on innovation, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness to enhance tire performance.

Aircraft tires play a crucial role in ensuring safe landings, takeoffs, and ground operations, necessitating superior wear resistance, heat tolerance, and load-bearing capacity. Market growth is being propelled by the production of next-generation aircraft, the expansion of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, and the integration of advanced materials such as Kevlar-reinforced and radial tires.

The implementation of fleet modernization strategies by airlines has resulted in a notable increase in aircraft orders. As commercial aircraft engage in heightened flight operations, the wear and tear on tires escalates, consequently driving the demand for aftermarket tires.

The sales of aircraft tires are expected to rise due to the expansion of the commercial aviation and defense industries. The rise in global air traffic has created a demand for highly efficient flight safety components, including tires, to enhance passenger safety. Aeronautical manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight aircraft tires that incorporate advanced braking systems, thereby driving the market growth.





Aircraft Tire Market Size and Forecast

The global aircraft tire market is projected to grow steadily, with market valuation expected to rise significantly over the forecast period. The growth is fueled by the increasing production of commercial and military aircraft, as well as the surge in aircraft fleet modernization programs. Additionally, frequent tire replacements, due to high operational stress, are driving the demand for both new and retreaded aircraft tires. The market is expected to see a CAGR of substantial growth, influenced by the rising number of aircraft orders from leading airlines and defense organizations worldwide.

How are Sustainability Concerns and Demand for Kevlar in Manufacturing of Aircraft Tires Pushing Sales?

Surging adoption of high-performance materials which also matches the demand set by regulatory bodies is one of the most important strategy for aircraft tire manufacturers. Using cross-linkable rubber material or synthetic elastomer has proven to bode well for aircraft tire market, followed by the adoption of hybrid composite materials into rubber used for manufacturing aircraft tires.

Hence, prominent manufacturers are constantly conducting research & development activities for the innovation in manufacturing. Key players are adopting the usage of Kevlar - a new aramid, for the manufacturing of aircraft tires used in the military as well as commercial aircrafts.

Kevlar has claimed to boost the performance of tires while providing sufficient friction, resistance and tensile strength. Aircraft tires used in the military application need enhanced heat resistance and lower elongation peak for better performance. Increasing demand for aircraft tires with the integration of Kevlar is expected to boost the market revenue over the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

Demand for Helicopters & Freighters in the Military Sector to Drive Sales

Helicopter and freighter aircrafts are expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period. Growth is attributed to the surging popularity of wheeled helicopters and cargo aircrafts primarily used in the military sector.

Increasing applications from military sector such as surveillance, combat operations, emergency services, and others are expected to boost the production of helicopters. Furthermore, these helicopters offer better fuel economy and higher speed over long distances, which will improve the demand of aircraft tires.

What factors are driving the expansion of the aircraft tire industry?

The expansion of the aircraft tire industry is primarily driven by the rising global air traffic, fueled by increasing passenger demand, economic growth, and expanding airline networks. The continuous growth of commercial aviation, along with a rising fleet of military and cargo aircraft, has significantly boosted the demand for high-performance aircraft tires. Additionally, advancements in tire technology, such as the use of Kevlar-reinforced and radial tires, have enhanced durability, fuel efficiency, and overall performance, further propelling market growth.

The increasing adoption of low-cost carriers (LCCs) and the higher frequency of flights have led to shorter replacement cycles, increasing the need for reliable and cost-effective tires. Furthermore, sustainable aviation initiatives and the shift towards electric and hybrid aircraft are driving innovation in tire manufacturing, with a focus on lightweight and eco-friendly materials. The expansion of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, along with stringent safety regulations, also plays a vital role in shaping the industry, ensuring the consistent demand for high-quality aircraft tires.

"The aircraft tire market is evolving rapidly, driven by increasing global air traffic and technological advancements. As airlines prioritize durability, fuel efficiency, and sustainability, innovations like Kevlar-reinforced and radial tires are shaping the future of aviation. With the rise of low-cost carriers and electric aircraft, the industry is set for a transformative shift." - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Aircraft Tire Replacement Trends and Demand

Aircraft tires experience extreme stress due to frequent takeoffs, landings, and taxiing. Unlike automobile tires, which may last for thousands of miles, aircraft tires require frequent replacement due to tread wear. Some key trends in the aircraft tire replacement market include:

Shorter tire lifespan : Aircraft tires typically undergo 250-300 landings before requiring replacement.

: Aircraft tires typically undergo 250-300 landings before requiring replacement. Rise of retreading services : Many airlines are opting for retreaded tires to extend tire life and reduce costs.

: Many airlines are opting for retreaded tires to extend tire life and reduce costs. Strict safety regulations: Aviation authorities, such as the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), mandate frequent tire inspections and replacements to ensure flight safety.



As airlines aim to optimize operational efficiency and reduce expenses, the aircraft tire replacement market is expected to expand significantly.

Impact of Aviation Growth on Aircraft Tire Sales

The increasing demand for commercial and cargo aviation services directly impacts aircraft tire sales. Some of the key factors driving this demand include:

Rising air travel : The surge in low-cost carriers (LCCs) and increased affordability of air travel have boosted global passenger numbers, requiring airlines to expand their fleets.

: The surge in low-cost carriers (LCCs) and increased affordability of air travel have boosted global passenger numbers, requiring airlines to expand their fleets. Boom in cargo transportation : The e-commerce industry and global trade expansion have heightened demand for cargo aircraft, increasing the need for reliable aircraft tires.

: The e-commerce industry and global trade expansion have heightened demand for cargo aircraft, increasing the need for reliable aircraft tires. Fleet modernization programs: Airlines are replacing older aircraft with new-generation fuel-efficient planes, requiring advanced tire technologies.



With aviation growth continuing its upward trajectory, aircraft tire manufacturers are expected to benefit from rising sales and recurring replacement demand.

How is Application in Military and Commercial Aircrafts Affecting Growth?

Surging production of military and commercial aircrafts has improved the growth prospects for the aircraft tire manufacturers. Also, rising production and usage of aircrafts led to higher maintenance cycles of aircrafts across the world, fostering the sales.

Technological advancements and increased research & development activities for the development of sustainable tire production is improving the growth of aircraft tire market. Increasing use of narrowbody and widebody aircraft in commercial and military sector has widened the scope of aftermarket tire sales, attributed to the constant need for maintenance services.

Opportunities also abound in the bias ply segment. Hence, the market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory until 2031.

A temporary setback was however experienced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as government imposed lockdowns caused a pause in production activities, triggering a shortage of essential spare parts and accessories. However, as there were relaxations in the rules and international travels, the market experienced a resurgence with the recommencement of travel industry.





Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Aircraft Tires

With the aviation industry facing increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, aircraft tire manufacturers are focusing on sustainability initiatives, including:

Retreading solutions : Recycling and reusing worn tires to extend their lifespan.

: Recycling and reusing worn tires to extend their lifespan. Eco-friendly materials : Developing tires with bio-based rubber compounds and sustainable synthetic materials.

: Developing tires with bio-based rubber compounds and sustainable synthetic materials. Weight reduction technologies: Creating lighter tires to enhance fuel efficiency and lower CO₂ emissions.



These initiatives align with global sustainability goals and regulatory frameworks aimed at making aviation more environmentally friendly.

Key Manufacturers in the Aircraft Tire Market

Several key players dominate the Aircraft Tire Market, including:

Michelin – A global leader in aviation tires, Michelin focuses on lightweight, durable, and retreadable aircraft tires.

– A global leader in aviation tires, Michelin focuses on lightweight, durable, and retreadable aircraft tires. Goodyear – Known for its advanced rubber compounds and innovative tire technologies , Goodyear supplies tires to both commercial and military aircraft.

– Known for its , Goodyear supplies tires to both commercial and military aircraft. Bridgestone – Specializes in radial and bias aircraft tires, offering improved wear resistance and high load-carrying capabilities.

– Specializes in radial and bias aircraft tires, offering improved wear resistance and high load-carrying capabilities. Dunlop Aircraft Tyres – A significant player in regional and military aircraft tire manufacturing, emphasizing sustainability and long-lasting performance.

Aircraft Tire Market Segmentation

By Aircraft Type:

In terms of Aircraft Type, the industry is divided into Small Wide body Aircraft, Medium/Large Widebody Aircraft, Narrowbody Aircraft, Propeller Aircraft, Helicopter, Defense and Homeland Security Aircraft, and Freighters.

By Ply Type:

In terms of Ply Type, the industry is divided into Bias Ply and Radial Ply.

By Sales Channel:

In terms of Sales Channel, the industry is divided into OEM and Aftermarket.

By Region:

The report covers key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East

