Compass Lexecon Expands Presence in Italy with Rome Office

ROME, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) subsidiary Compass Lexecon today announced the expansion of its presence in Italy with a new office in Rome. The office, co-headed by Executive Vice President and Co-Head of EMEA Lorenzo Coppi and Vice President Martina Caldana will strengthen the firm’s client service capabilities nationwide.

Both Mr. Coppi and Ms. Caldana are internationally recognised as leaders in the field of competition economics. Mr. Coppi is recognised as a Global Thought Leader in Competition Economics and an Arbitration Expert Witness and Energy Expert by Lexology. Ms. Caldana is recognised as a Global Elite Thought Leader in Competition Economics in Lexology’s Under 45 category.

Commenting on the new office, Mr. Coppi said, “We are excited to expand our footprint in Italy and provide a base to serve our clients in Rome. Our Italy team has seen rapid expansion over the last three years and advised on all major transactions and private actions in the region, so this new location will build on our ability to help clients.”

Ms. Caldana added, “I look forward to leveraging our team’s scalability, diverse skillset and multi-jurisdictional experience to provide the best possible guidance and service to our clients in the region, and beyond.”

Since establishing a Milan office in 2021, the Compass Lexecon team in Italy has grown to become one of the largest economic consulting teams in the region. The team is further supported by over 40 Italian-speaking colleagues based across Europe, providing clients with unique scalability.

The team draws on expertise from significant competition and antitrust cases in Italy, before the European Commission and other national competition authorities, offering clients a unique multi-jurisdictional perspective and familiarity with different authority approaches and novel theories of harm.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com