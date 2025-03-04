Meriaura Group Oyj: Chief HR Officer Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri joins Summa Defence's Executive Management Team

Meriaura Group Plc

Company Announcement 4 March 2025 at 10.00 a.m. (CET)

Chief HR Officer Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri joins Summa Defence's Executive Management Team

Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri (M.Sc. (Econ. & Bus. Admin.) and LL.M.), who has had a long international career in various HR and financial management leadership positions, has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer of Summa Defence Oy and a member of the group Executive Management Team as of 17 March 2025.

Most recently, Honkanen-Vaheri worked as Head of Human Resources at the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Previously, she has also worked for Patria, UPM, Kone, and Nokia.

"Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri has built a long international career in global technology companies. In the defense and security sector, she has a strong background in aviation-related matters, most recently at the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. I warmly welcome Riitta to Summa Defence to further strengthen our expertise," states Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defence.

Summa Defence’s Executive Management Team as of 17 March 2025:

Jussi Holopainen, Chief Executive Officer

Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri, Chief Human Resources Officer

Tommi Malinen, Chief Sales Officer

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Risto Takkala, Chief Financial Officer

Juha Vauhkonen, Director of Defence and Security Affairs

The Executive Management Team is intended to serve as the executive team for the new Group after the merger of Meriaura Group and Summa Defence.

Meriaura Group Plc and Summa Defence Oy to merge with a share exchange

On 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group Plc signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies. The transaction will create a strong group of companies focusing on safety and security of supply in Finland, in which dual-use technology will play a significant role. In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The holding of Meriaura Group’s current shareholders in the new group of companies will be 11.9%, and that of Summa Defence’s shareholders will be 88.1%.

Meriaura Group’s company release about the conditional share exchange agreement can be found at:

https://meriauragroup.com/meriaura-group-oyj-inside-information-meriaura-group-plc-and-summa-defence-oy-to-merge-into-a-new-group-of-companies-in-the-defence-sector/

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

Meriaura Group Plc

CEO Jussi Mälkiä

Phone: +358 40 078 5489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com



Summa Defence Oy

CEO Jussi Holopainen

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com



Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.