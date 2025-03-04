Cloud GIS Patent Landscape Dataset Report 2024 Featuring Prominent Players Such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, HERE Global, and Yahoo

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud GIS Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cloud GIS report offers an in-depth patent landscape analysis, encompassing 4,963 patents filed between 2010 and 2024 across major jurisdictions. This extensive dataset includes information from global patent filings, market sales trends, and growth projections. By integrating quantitative and qualitative data, the report provides a robust foundation for evaluating technological evolution and market potential in the Cloud GIS domain. This multifaceted approach highlights trends in patent applications, core technology advancements, and competitive dynamics in geospatial intelligence.

Key players such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, HERE Global, and Yahoo are featured prominently in this section. Each company is analyzed based on its patent portfolio, technology focus, and strategic initiatives in the Cloud GIS landscape. For instance, IBM is recognized for advancements in AI-driven GIS applications, while Google leads in geospatial data visualization and cloud-based mapping services. This section also explores partnerships, mergers, and technological collaborations that drive innovation and competitive positioning.



The report is systematically divided into key sections, offering critical insights into the Cloud GIS landscape, market opportunities, technological domains, and key players. These insights are tailored to facilitate strategic decision-making in R&D, investment, and competitive positioning.



Landscape Overview



This section provides a comprehensive view of patent activity, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The report highlights a consistent rise in patent filings, with the United States leading in patent contributions, followed by China and Europe. These trends reflect significant global interest in developing and deploying advanced Cloud GIS technologies.



Market Analysis Section



The market analysis explores the commercial dimensions of the Cloud GIS industry, examining market growth rates, sales trends, and top-performing regions. By aligning patent data with market dynamics, this section identifies key opportunities and challenges in the global market for Cloud GIS solutions, with notable growth in urban planning, agriculture, and environmental management.



Technology Analysis Section



This section delves into the core technological areas of Cloud GIS, such as AI integration, real-time geospatial data processing, and advanced visualization. It highlights major advancements in real-time data analytics, cloud storage capabilities, and machine learning algorithms for geospatial applications. Emerging trends in big data utilization and IoT integration are also covered, pinpointing opportunities for future innovation.



Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Main Products in Cloud GIS Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. IBM

5.1.1. IBM Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Products

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. Google Inc

5.3. Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC

5.4. HERE Global B.V.

5.5. Yahoo Inc



