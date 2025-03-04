Vinyl Chloride Patent Landscape Database 2010-2024 Featuring Leading VC Players - LG Chemical,, Zeon, Sekisui Chemical, Kaneka, and Adeka

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Chloride Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vinyl Chloride (VC) report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the patent landscape, encompassing 3,698 patents filed from 2010 to 2024 across major global jurisdictions. This extensive dataset, derived from international patent filings, highlights market trends, sales data, and technological evolution within the VC sector. By combining quantitative insights with qualitative analysis, the report offers a solid foundation for understanding advancements in polymerization techniques, sustainable additives, and cutting-edge processing technologies within the vinyl chloride industry.



The report details insights into leading VC industry players, such as LG Chemical Ltd., Zeon Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Kaneka Corporation, and Adeka Corporation. Each company's patent portfolio, technological focus, and contributions to VC advancements are analyzed. Collaborative initiatives and strategic acquisitions are also explored, showcasing their role in shaping market leadership and fostering innovation.



Landscape Overview



This section provides a detailed view of global patent trends in vinyl chloride, identifying a surge in patent filings over recent years. The analysis highlights regional patent dominance, with countries like China, Japan, and the U.S. leading in technological contributions, demonstrating significant investments in VC innovation and manufacturing.



Market Analysis Section



The market analysis dives into the commercial dimensions of vinyl chloride, covering market share, sales trends, and projected growth rates. By correlating patent activity with market performance, the section pinpoints high-growth regions and key players driving demand. It emphasizes the competitive landscape shaped by R&D investments and technological differentiation.



Technology Analysis Section



This section focuses on core technological domains, such as advancements in polymerization methods, integration of sustainable raw materials, and innovations in high-performance VC processing. Emerging trends, including eco-friendly production techniques and high-efficiency processing systems, are highlighted as key drivers for future R&D and industry growth.



Overall Insight



This report provides a holistic view of vinyl chloride technology, linking patent insights with market dynamics and technological progress. The data interconnects to present a cohesive understanding of the VC industry's trajectory, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders across the R&D, investment, and policy-making spectrums.



Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Main Processes in VC Industry

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaboration

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. LG Chemical Ltd

5.1.1. LG Chemical Ltd Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Products

5.1.4. Top Processes

5.1.5. Top Technologies

5.1.6. Collaboration

5.1.7. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.8. Key patents

5.1.9. Topic modeling

5.1.10. Patent Clustering

5.2. Zeon Corporation

5.2.1. Zeon Corporation Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Products

5.2.4. Top Processes

5.2.5. Top Technologies

5.2.6. Collaboration

5.2.7. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.8. Key patents

5.2.9. Topic modeling

5.2.10. Patent Clustering

5.3. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

5.3.1. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Products and Processes

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboraiton

5.3.6. Key patents

5.3.7. Topic modeling

5.3.8. Patents clustering

5.4. Kaneka Corporation

5.4.1. Kaneka Corporation Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Products

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Collaboration

5.4.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.7. Key patents

5.4.8. Topic modeling

5.4.9. Patents clustering

5.5. Adeka Corporation

5.5.1. Adeka Corporation Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Products/Processes

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Collaboration

5.5.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.7. Key patents

5.5.8. Topic modeling

5.5.9. Patents clustering



Companies Featured

LG Chemical Ltd.

Zeon Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co.

Kaneka Corporation

Adeka Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Solvay SA

SABIC

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema Group

DuPont

LyondellBasell Industries

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

