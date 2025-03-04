Vinyl Chloride Patent Landscape Database 2010-2024 Featuring Leading VC Players - LG Chemical,, Zeon, Sekisui Chemical, Kaneka, and Adeka

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Chloride Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vinyl Chloride (VC) report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the patent landscape, encompassing 3,698 patents filed from 2010 to 2024 across major global jurisdictions. This extensive dataset, derived from international patent filings, highlights market trends, sales data, and technological evolution within the VC sector. By combining quantitative insights with qualitative analysis, the report offers a solid foundation for understanding advancements in polymerization techniques, sustainable additives, and cutting-edge processing technologies within the vinyl chloride industry.
The report details insights into leading VC industry players, such as LG Chemical Ltd., Zeon Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Kaneka Corporation, and Adeka Corporation. Each company's patent portfolio, technological focus, and contributions to VC advancements are analyzed. Collaborative initiatives and strategic acquisitions are also explored, showcasing their role in shaping market leadership and fostering innovation.
Landscape Overview
This section provides a detailed view of global patent trends in vinyl chloride, identifying a surge in patent filings over recent years. The analysis highlights regional patent dominance, with countries like China, Japan, and the U.S. leading in technological contributions, demonstrating significant investments in VC innovation and manufacturing.
Market Analysis Section
The market analysis dives into the commercial dimensions of vinyl chloride, covering market share, sales trends, and projected growth rates. By correlating patent activity with market performance, the section pinpoints high-growth regions and key players driving demand. It emphasizes the competitive landscape shaped by R&D investments and technological differentiation.
Technology Analysis Section
This section focuses on core technological domains, such as advancements in polymerization methods, integration of sustainable raw materials, and innovations in high-performance VC processing. Emerging trends, including eco-friendly production techniques and high-efficiency processing systems, are highlighted as key drivers for future R&D and industry growth.
Overall Insight
This report provides a holistic view of vinyl chloride technology, linking patent insights with market dynamics and technological progress. The data interconnects to present a cohesive understanding of the VC industry's trajectory, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders across the R&D, investment, and policy-making spectrums.
What You Will Get:
- 120+ Pages Comprehensive PDF Full Report
- 40+ Pages PDF Slides for Summary and Highlights
- Excel File with Detailed Data from Each Figure
People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:
- Chief Marketing Officers
- Business Development Professionals
- Corporate Strategy Executives
- R&D and Innovation Officers
- Investment Analysts
- Product Managers
- Marketing and Sales Directors
- Vice Presidents of Sales and Marketing
- Market Intelligence Experts
- Corporate Planning Professionals
- Strategy Heads and Analysts
- Heads of Innovation and Academics
Key Topics Covered:
Key Findings
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
2. Patent Landscape Overview
2.1. Patent Family Analysis
2.2. Patent-Market Coverage
2.3. Geographical jurisdiction
3. Market and Competitor Analysis
3.1. Market at a Glance
3.2. Market Share of Main Players
3.3. Main Processes in VC Industry
3.4. Top Applicants
3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants
3.6. Top Owners
3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants
3.8. Collaboration
3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaboration
3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks
3.9. Top applicant activity
3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years
3.11. Top applicant clustering
3.12. Pending patents
4. Technology Analysis
4.1. Top Technologies
4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class
4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class
4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group
4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group
4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends
4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies
4.3. Key Patents
4.4. The main themes of patents
4.5. Technology clustering
4.6. Top inventors
5. Key Players' Patent Profile
5.1. LG Chemical Ltd
5.1.1. LG Chemical Ltd Overview
5.1.2. Patent family analysis
5.1.3. Top Products
5.1.4. Top Processes
5.1.5. Top Technologies
5.1.6. Collaboration
5.1.7. Merge and Acquisitions
5.1.8. Key patents
5.1.9. Topic modeling
5.1.10. Patent Clustering
5.2. Zeon Corporation
5.2.1. Zeon Corporation Overview
5.2.2. Patent family analysis
5.2.3. Top Products
5.2.4. Top Processes
5.2.5. Top Technologies
5.2.6. Collaboration
5.2.7. Merge and Acquisitions
5.2.8. Key patents
5.2.9. Topic modeling
5.2.10. Patent Clustering
5.3. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
5.3.1. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview
5.3.2. Patent family analysis
5.3.3. Top Products and Processes
5.3.4. Top Technologies
5.3.5. Collaboraiton
5.3.6. Key patents
5.3.7. Topic modeling
5.3.8. Patents clustering
5.4. Kaneka Corporation
5.4.1. Kaneka Corporation Overview
5.4.2. Patent family analysis
5.4.3. Top Products
5.4.4. Top Technologies
5.4.5. Collaboration
5.4.6. Merge and Acquisitions
5.4.7. Key patents
5.4.8. Topic modeling
5.4.9. Patents clustering
5.5. Adeka Corporation
5.5.1. Adeka Corporation Overview
5.5.2. Patent family analysis
5.5.3. Top Products/Processes
5.5.4. Top Technologies
5.5.5. Collaboration
5.5.6. Merge and Acquisitions
5.5.7. Key patents
5.5.8. Topic modeling
5.5.9. Patents clustering
Companies Featured
- LG Chemical Ltd.
- Zeon Corporation
- Sekisui Chemical Co.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Adeka Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- BASF SE
- Dow Chemical Company
- Solvay SA
- SABIC
- Covestro AG
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Arkema Group
- DuPont
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Tosoh Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltkkp7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.