Aerospace and Defense Filters Industry Report 2024: A Highly Consolidated Global $1.46 Billion Market by 2034 with Approx 50 Players Worldwide

The aerospace and defense filters market size was US$ 982 million in 2023 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 3.3% in the long run to reach US$ 1.46 billion in 2034.

The market is highly consolidated, with about 50 players worldwide. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, material offerings, regional presence, etc.



Filters play a critical role in the functionality and reliability of various systems used in aircraft, spacecraft, ground vehicles, and naval vessels. They ensure that essential components remain free of contaminants, thus improving safety, efficiency, and durability. These filters help to prevent dust, foreign objects, and other materials from causing damage or failure to these crucial systems. Filters enhance safety by preventing contamination-related failures in critical systems. Clean systems operate more efficiently, improving fuel economy, engine performance, and reliability.



Market Drivers



Despite aircraft deliveries dwindling in 2024, the A&D filters experienced staunch growth, catapulted by consistent demand from a high number of aircraft in operation, spare parts, and leading players' strategies against the unrelenting and extremely volatile supply chain fiasco (engine and component delivery delays).



Once the clouds of uncertainty clear, the organic growth of the aerospace industry [expected increase in deliveries of B737max, A320neo family, B777/777x, A350, A220, and B787] is likely to remain a key driving force for the market demand in the future. Another key driving force is the consistent demand from OE and aftermarket.

COVID-19 Impact



The impact of the pandemic, though elephantine, seems to be a thing of the past, with the seeds of recuperation budding throughout the industry. After an acute downward spiral from 2019 to 2020, the A&D filters market quickly headed towards reclamation and stabilization, marked by unremitting innovation, development, and growth.

By Platform Type

Commercial aircraft is expected to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing platform type of the market during the forecast period.

The A&D filters market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, military aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, UAVs, spacecraft, and ground defense.

Commercial airlines are subject to rigorous maintenance schedules and regulations, necessitating frequent replacement of filters to ensure compliance and performance, thus driving continual demand in the aftermarket.

The leading players in the market supply filters for key aircraft programs. For instance, Pall filtration solutions are used for A220, A300/310, A320 family, A330/340, A380; ATR42/72; B737 (classics and NG), B747, B757, N767, B777, B787; Bombardier Challenger, Dash8, Q400; Embraer EMB110, EMB120; Fokker 70, 100; and SAAB 340, 2000.

Boeing is anticipated to deliver 410 aircraft in 2024, 117 units lower than its 2023 deliveries (527 deliveries in 2023). Boeing could manage to deliver only 229 B737Max by Q3 2024, 57 units less than Q3 2023. Boeing drastically reduced its production rates in H1, 2024, due to increased quality checks and audits by regulators after the Alaska Airlines flight incident.

Airbus has already announced that it will cut its delivery targets 2024 to 770 aircraft from the previously announced target of 800 aircraft units. The analyst estimates suggest deliveries (752 deliveries, about 18 units lower) of Airbus in 2024.

By Filter Media Type

Air filters are expected to remain the market's dominant and faster-growing filter media type during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into air filters and liquid filters. Air filters are further segmented into cabin air filters, avionics filters, and engine filters. Liquid filters are further segmented into hydraulic filters, oil & lube filters, fuel filters, coolant filters, and water filters.

Air filters are used in various systems beyond cabin air, including avionics cooling and bleed air systems, increasing their overall demand. Cabin air filters remove particles by utilizing three primary mechanisms. Direct interception, inertial impaction, and diffusional impaction.

Most commercial aircraft have High-Efficiency Particle Air (HEPA) filters that remove 99.97% of contamination. These filters help to create a healthier environment by continuously circulating and purifying air throughout the aircraft.

HEPA filters are standard on A220, A320, A330, A350, A380 aircraft. Almost all passenger transport aircraft now use HEPA filters. Airbus and Pall Aerospace have developed a combined HEPA/VOC Filter.

PTI Technologies designs and produces many hydraulic filtration applications for Boeing's family of aircraft, such as the B787, B777, and B767. Donaldson supplies air purification systems for A320, A330, A340, and B787 and fuel filters for GenX engines used on Boeing B787 and B747-8.

By Material Type

Metal mesh filters and fiberglass filters are likely to remain the most attractive material types by 2034.

The market is segmented into metal mesh filters, fiberglass filters, pleated paper filters, and other filters.

Metal mesh filters are highly durable and can withstand extreme conditions, such as high temperatures, pressures, and corrosive environments.

Metal mesh filters' durability contributes to a longer service life, reducing the frequency of replacements and maintenance. This is very important in A&D, where maintenance opportunities can be limited and costly.

Metal mesh filters offer excellent filtration capabilities, effectively trapping contaminants while maintaining airflow. This is crucial for protecting sensitive equipment and ensuring optimal performance.

Glass fiber filters can be made with or without a binder. They offer high-temperature tolerance, excellent interception ability, high flow rate, reduced filtering costs, and upfront resistance.

Nanofibers made from different materials have also long been used to increase the filters' ability to capture tiny particles. For example, the Ultra-Web Media Technology by the MN-based Donaldson Company, Inc., which adds a nanofiber layer on cellulose media, provides a filter media with high dust holding capacity and high filtration efficiency in engine air filtration.

By Sales Channel Type

Direct sales is likely to maintain its throne in the market throughout the forecast period.

The market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales.

Direct sales, bypassing intermediaries, are particularly advantageous for manufacturers from a financial standpoint; this is why they are more profitable.

The direct sales approach provides manufacturers with detailed technical support and expertise. This is essential in the aerospace & defense industry, where products must adhere to strict performance standards and safety regulations.

The indirect sales channel currently captures a smaller chunk of the market. The key advantage of the distributor channel is its wide geographical presence. A stringent qualification process is in place in the aerospace industry.

Key distributors include Parker Valin Corporation and others; Donaldson Aircraft Spruce, eShop Aero, Somma Aero, Inc., and others.; Pall Corporation Aero Products, Klarwin, Satair Co. Ltd. and others; PTI Technologies, Inc. National Fluid Power

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain the largest market for A&D filters during the forecast period.

Boeing's trouble streak persists. A massive strike of ~33,000 Boeing machinists who work on the best-selling 737MAX, B767, and B777 has finally come to an end after a settlement was finalized on November 3rd, 2024.

Boeing announced that it will lay off its workforce by 10% and cut its commercial jet production amid the month-long strike.

Despite a turbulent couple of years, the aerospace hub of North America managed to maintain its dominance.

Key Players: Parker Hannifin Corporation, Donaldson Filtration Solutions, Pall Corporation, PTI Technologies, Inc., Hollingsworth & Vose Company, and others.

The US Department of Defense budget was around US$850 billion from 2023 to 2025 (US$849.77 billion was requested for 2025).

Though there are no significant filter manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region presently, incessant demand continues to fuel the region's growth.

Recent Product Development

PTI is working towards offering integrated bleed air filters to airframe OEMs for aircraft testing to support clean bleed air to the ECS on commercial aircraft.

The 'FIL-TEX' system, developed at North Carolina State University, is a lightweight, 2mm-thick, knit filter that generates a two-dimensional non-thermal plasma (NTP) to capture and deactivate contagious viruses and bacteria without emitting any by-products.

Donaldson's Ultra-Web Media Technology adds a layer of nanofiber to cellulose media, providing a filter media with a high dust-holding capacity and high filtration efficiency in engine air filtration.

This report studies the market covering 12 years of trend and forecast. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision-making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.



By Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

General Aviation

UAV

Spacecraft

Ground Defense

By Filter Media Type

Air Filter

Liquid Filter

By Material Type

Metal Mesh Filters

Fiberglass Filters

Pleated Paper Filters

Other Filters

By End-User Type

OE

Aftermarket

By Sales Channel Type

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

