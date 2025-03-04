Trenchless Pipe Relining Industry Report 2024: An $8.4 Billion Market by 2030 - Smart Cities and Water Management Strategies Boost Market Growth

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, Trends, Dynamics, Forecast, & Growth Analysis: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The trenchless pipe relining market was estimated at USD 6.0 billion in 2023 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.6% during 2024-2030 to reach USD 8.4 billion in 2030.

The market is highly populated with several local, regional, and global players. It is also highly fragmented, with different players serving different trenchless methods. However, most of the major players in the market serve more than one trenchless method.



Trenchless pipe relining technologies are gaining traction in the global market owing to their outstanding performance and exceptional advantages. These techniques repair existing underground pipelines by inserting a small diameter pipe or spraying coating material into the damaged pipe to create a lining within the pipe, with very limited or no excavation. The key features of these techniques are that the pipe relining has now become faster, easier, cheaper, and cleaner. In addition, these techniques avoid traffic jams, destruction of landscaping, and relining without any environmental impact.



Market Drivers:



The trenchless pipe relining market is mainly driven by an aging existing pipeline network coupled with a surge in government and municipal corporations' spending toward repairing and maintaining existing pipes. Aging pipeline infrastructure, increasing pipe deterioration rate, growing population, and urbanization in key countries, such as the USA, Germany, and Canada, are troubling government and municipal corporations. All these factors have led to an increased focus on trenchless pipe relining techniques to reduce potable water loss and rehabilitate infrastructure while avoiding traffic jams and the destruction of landscaping.



As per recently published data, the USA alone has more than 17.9 billion feet of installed pipelines, most of which were laid in mid of the 20th Century. Similarly, in the European Union States, around 23 billion feet of pipes have been in operation over the last 100 years. In Japan, about 15% of water pipes have outlived their 40-year duration as of fiscal 2016; thus, they require up-gradation. Between 2012 and 2018, the water main break rates increased by 27% in the USA and Canada. Every day, around 6 billion gallons of treated water in the USA are lost due to the deterioration of pipes. Similar trends were also recorded in other major countries, including Germany, France, and China.

By Application Type

Wastewater pipes are likely in high demand in the trenchless pipe relining market, whereas water main pipes applications are growing at the fastest rate.

The market is segmented by application type into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and others.

Wastewater pipes are likely to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period. Meanwhile, water main pipes are projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecasted period.

The extensive network faces frequent wear and tear, promoting cost-effective rehabilitation methods. Demand for wastewater pipes will grow to align with environmental safety needs.

By Method Type



CIPP is the most widely employed method for relining trenchless pipes and is likely to maintain its superiority over other methods in the forecasted period.

The market is segmented by method type into CIPP, Slip-lining, SIPP, and Others. CIPP is the most dominant method and is likely to remain so for the mentioned duration.

The dominance of CIPP technology in the market is mainly due to its various benefits, such as a fast and easy installation process, longer life cycles, and better performance over competing technologies.

The installation rate of CIPP linings is five times faster than the trenched replacement of full pipelines. It is the most preferred technique to mitigate the cost and avoid disturbance.

By Diameter Type

< 18-inch pipes are the most preferred ones in residential areas and municipal sewer networks constituting the biggest portion of the market, and it is expected to maintain its dominance over the coming years.

Based on diameter, the market is segmented into three sub-segments, which are < 18-inch pipes, 18-36-inch pipes, and >36-inch pipes, and < 18-inch pipes are the most preferred diameter type in the market.

Smaller pipes are often employed in areas with dense populations where trenchless relining methods can mitigate the disruptions caused by excavation.

Cost-effectiveness is also a key reason behind the dominance of < 18-inch pipes. Frequent maintenance demands high investment from the municipal authorities, making these pipes' cost-efficiency the most preferred.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America enjoys the lion's share and is expected to remain the largest market for trenchless pipe relining during the forecast period.

The USA is the growth engine of the North American market. It is not only the largest market for trenchless pipe relining in North America but also in the world. The country is also among the early movers in trenchless pipe relining through advanced technologies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by Japan, China, and Australia. Aging pipeline infrastructure in key economies of the region is driving the demand for trenchless pipe relining.

Incessantly increasing the infrastructure budget to reduce water loss and improve water quality is another major demand booster of the Asia-Pacific's trenchless pipe relining market.

