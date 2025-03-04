Sports Technology Market Report 2025-2029: Rising Number of Events, Increasing Emphasis on IoT, and Increased Demand for Wearable Devices

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Technology Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports technology market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.68 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.8%

The market is driven by rising number of sports technology events, increasing emphasis on IoT, and increased demand for wearable devices and fitness trackers.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report on the sports technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

This study identifies the increasing incorporation of smart stadiums and venue technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the sports technology market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of visual technologies for sports and growing adoption of ai and ml will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports technology market vendors. Also, the sports technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Companies

Active Network LLC

Agile Sports Technologies Inc.

Athlete Intelligence

CAM Solutions Ltd.

Catapult Group International Ltd.

Chetu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jonas Club Software

Kinexon GmbH

Orreco

PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

Salesforce Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

SPay Inc.

Sportradar Group AG

Stats Perform group of companies

Upper Hand Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Sports Technology Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the global sports technology market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Sports association - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Clubs and leagues - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Technology

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Technology

9.3 Artificial intelligence/machine learning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Internet of Things (IoT) - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Augmented reality/virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Technology



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

