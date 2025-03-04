Japanese Automotive Tier1s' Advanced Technologies and Products Report 2025, with Focus on Denso, Aisin, Nidec, Toyota, Honda, Nissan and more

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japanese Automotive Tier1s' Advanced Technologies and Products Research Report, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In vehicle electrification and intelligence, Chinese OEMs and solution suppliers are leading the trend, especially at a time when intelligent application speeds up. Japan's automotive industry and parts suppliers are however quickening their pace to catch up with their Chinese, European and American counterparts. While making continuous efforts to reinforce their technical superiority in some electrification segments, they are also still investing more in intelligence, involving AI development, software-defined vehicles (SDV) and chips. On the basis of stabilizing global sales growth, they also work to expedite connection with China's intelligent vehicle industry.



In May 2024, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan announced a strategic plan for digital transformation of the Japanese automotive industry in the next decade, highlighting software-defined vehicles (SDV), robotaxi, and vehicle data value. Wherein, the development of SDVs is considered a top priority. The Japanese government predicts that the scale of the global SDV market will reach 41 million vehicles in 2030, and hopes that Japanese OEM can take a 30% share, or 11 million to 12 million vehicles. It can be seen that the goal is ambitious.



Japanese automotive Tier1s rev up external cooperation, and consolidate their superiority in electrification segments, sparing no effort to embrace intelligence

To develop artificial intelligence electric vehicles (AIEV), in addition to internal R&D and innovations, for example, support for AI development, automotive SoC, and operating system (OS), Tier1s need external cooperation as a matter of course.

In AI development, Japanese companies including TURING, TIER IV, Sakana AI, Digital Realty, NTT, Denso and Alps Alpine are working hard on development of AI technology, world models, LLM memory management technology, and more, in a bid to accelerate integration into automotive products and enable mass adoption of L4 autonomous driving in Japan. Examples include:

In November 2024, Denso and Quadric announced that they would work together to develop an NPU (neural processing unit), a semiconductor specialized for the arithmetic processing of AI. Through the agreement, DENSO will acquire the IP core license for Quadric's Chimera GPNPU, and the two companies will co-develop high-performance automotive semiconductors on this basis.

Alps Alpine + Qualcomm: In January 2025, the two parties announced their expanded technology collaboration to integrate Qualcomm Technologies' latest generation Snapdragon Cockpit platform into Alps Alpine's automotive products.

TIER IV, a supplier of open source software for autonomous driving, and the Matsuo Institute embarked on a generative AI project for Autonomy 2.0, aiming to significantly expand the operational design domains (ODDs) of Level 4 autonomous driving.

Japanese Tier1s work together and collaborate to help Japanese OEMs with rapider global development



In May 2024, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced implementation of stricter regulatory measures in five key industrial sectors, namely, semiconductors, advanced electronic components, batteries, machine tools and industrial robots, and aircraft components, to curb the risk of technology leakage. Japan requires that these technologies should be 'developed locally", and the most advanced factories also should "remain at home", and even sales and exports will be regulated.



The Japanese machine tool order data for November 2024, released by the Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association (JMA) on December 25, 2024, show that the total value of machine tool orders in November was 119.327 billion yen, an increase of 3% compared with the same period of the previous year, sustaining growth for two consecutive months. By region, the value of orders from the Chinese market jumped by 33.0% from the prior-year period to 29.319 billion yen, achieving eight consecutive months of growth. Especially in the automotive industry, the value of orders surged by 56.3% to 11.6 billion yen. This is mainly thanks to China's domestic competitiveness enhancement measures around electric vehicles and aggressive investments in overseas factories. The great investment willingness in the Chinese market has become an important source of income for Japanese machine tool manufacturers.



