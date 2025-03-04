2024 Delaware Business Law Developments Update Webinar

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delaware Business Law Update" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Delaware entity law developments are important to Massachusetts lawyers because Massachusetts lawyers frequently form and advise Delaware entities and Delaware law often influences how Massachusetts entity laws are applied.

There have been some significant changes in Delaware entity law in recent years that Massachusetts lawyers advising both Delaware and Massachusetts entities should be familiar with. In this program, an experienced panel of Delaware and Massachusetts lawyers who regularly advise entities in these states review these changes and the most recent cutting-edge developments with emphasis on their relevance for Massachusetts practitioners.



Key Topics Covered:



1:00 - 1:05 pm - Welcome and Introduction



Stanley Keller, Esq.,

Locke Lord LLP, Boston



1:05 - 1:55 pm - Significant Recent Developments in Delaware Corporate Law



Relevance for MassachusettsRelevance for LLCs and LPs



1:55 - 2:25 pm - Delaware Law Pitfalls and Massachusetts Counterparts



Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,

Locke Lord LLP, Boston



James A. Smith,

Foley Hoag LLP, Boston



John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,

Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington



2:25 - 2:30 pm - Break



2:30 - 3:00 pm - Delaware Non-Corporate Entity Pitfalls



Tarik J. Haskins,

Morris, Nichols, Arsht and Tunnell LLP, Wilmington



3:00 - 3:10 pm - Delaware Business Law Update: How Far Does Freedom of Contract Go and What Are the Limits?



Tarik J. Haskins,

Morris, Nichols, Arsht and Tunnell LLP, Wilmington



John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,

Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington



3:10 - 3:25 pm - Delaware Business Law Update: Validating Defective Action



Tarik J. Haskins,

Morris, Nichols, Arsht and Tunnell LLP, Wilmington



James A. Smith,

Foley Hoag LLP, Boston



John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,

Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington



3:25 - 3:35 pm - Officer Exculpation



Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,

Locke Lord LLP, Boston



James A. Smith,

Foley Hoag LLP, Boston



John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,

Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington



3:35 - 3:45 pm - Derivative action ground rules and direct v. derivative claims



Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,

Locke Lord LLP, Boston



John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,

Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington



3:45 - 3:55 pm - Use of forum selection provisions



John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,

Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington



3:55 - 4:00 pm - Is Massachusetts an alternative to "escaping" Delaware?



Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,

Locke Lord LLP, Boston



James A. Smith,

Foley Hoag LLP, Boston



