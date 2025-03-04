2024 Delaware Business Law Developments Update Webinar

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delaware Business Law Update" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Delaware entity law developments are important to Massachusetts lawyers because Massachusetts lawyers frequently form and advise Delaware entities and Delaware law often influences how Massachusetts entity laws are applied.

There have been some significant changes in Delaware entity law in recent years that Massachusetts lawyers advising both Delaware and Massachusetts entities should be familiar with. In this program, an experienced panel of Delaware and Massachusetts lawyers who regularly advise entities in these states review these changes and the most recent cutting-edge developments with emphasis on their relevance for Massachusetts practitioners.

Key Topics Covered:

1:00 - 1:05 pm - Welcome and Introduction

Stanley Keller, Esq.,
Locke Lord LLP, Boston

1:05 - 1:55 pm - Significant Recent Developments in Delaware Corporate Law

Relevance for MassachusettsRelevance for LLCs and LPs

1:55 - 2:25 pm - Delaware Law Pitfalls and Massachusetts Counterparts

Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,
Locke Lord LLP, Boston

James A. Smith,
Foley Hoag LLP, Boston

John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,
Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington

2:25 - 2:30 pm - Break

2:30 - 3:00 pm - Delaware Non-Corporate Entity Pitfalls

Tarik J. Haskins,
Morris, Nichols, Arsht and Tunnell LLP, Wilmington

3:00 - 3:10 pm - Delaware Business Law Update: How Far Does Freedom of Contract Go and What Are the Limits?

Tarik J. Haskins,
Morris, Nichols, Arsht and Tunnell LLP, Wilmington

John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,
Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington

3:10 - 3:25 pm - Delaware Business Law Update: Validating Defective Action

Tarik J. Haskins,
Morris, Nichols, Arsht and Tunnell LLP, Wilmington

James A. Smith,
Foley Hoag LLP, Boston

John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,
Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington

3:25 - 3:35 pm - Officer Exculpation

Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,
Locke Lord LLP, Boston

James A. Smith,
Foley Hoag LLP, Boston

John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,
Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington

3:35 - 3:45 pm - Derivative action ground rules and direct v. derivative claims

Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,
Locke Lord LLP, Boston

John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,
Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington

3:45 - 3:55 pm - Use of forum selection provisions

John Mark Zeberkiewicz, Esq.,
Richards, Layton & Finger, PA, Wilmington

3:55 - 4:00 pm - Is Massachusetts an alternative to "escaping" Delaware?

Megan Foscaldi, Esq.,
Locke Lord LLP, Boston

James A. Smith,
Foley Hoag LLP, Boston

