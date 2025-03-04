Smart Transportation Market Report 2025: Global Smart Transportation Market to Reach $264 Billion by 2030, Europe and North America will be Leading Markets at $89.6 Billion and $84.3 Billion

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation Market by Technology, Solution Type, Transport Mode, Business Model, and Vehicle Types 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report evaluates the smart transportation market by technology and solutions with segmentation by business model, transportation mode, and vehicle types from 2025 to 2030. The report assesses global, regional, and country-specific market opportunities.

The report also evaluates key market opportunities for integration along with associated solutions and services by smart transportation function. The leading smart transportation technologies covered in the report include Automatic Vehicle Location Systems, Traveler Information Systems, Electronic Payment Systems, and Intelligent Vehicle Initiative Systems.

Select Report Findings:

The overall global smart transportation market will reach $264 billion by 2030

Europe and North America will be leading markets at $89.6 billion and $84.3 billion

Integrated supervision systems in North America will be a $17.7 billion opportunity by 2030

Germany will be the leading country in the European market, reaching $25.1 billion by 2030

Roadways, air and railways will be leading modalities across all regional markets through 2030

Smart water transportation for terminals, conveyance and vessels will be the fastest growing modality

Leading smart transportation technologies include Automatic Vehicle Location System, Traveler Information System, Electronic Payment System, Intelligent Vehicle Initiative System

Smart Transportation Market Dynamics:

Smart transportation represents a systematic means to resolve, or at least minimize, traffic problems and overall congestion in cities and main travel arteries for consumer and business-oriented traffic. Often challenges facing smart transportation systems come from the emergence of technologies in operational management, such as automation, sharing, and electrification.

A key area for smart transportation, urban areas are revolutionizing mobility and emergency response through smart transportation and intelligent traffic management. By employing technologies ranging from basic navigation and signal control to advanced systems that analyze real-time data, they're reducing congestion and enhancing safety. The rise of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving this transformation, making urban travel more efficient, cost-effective, and secure.

Optimized smart transportation solutions integrate information and communication technologies across all transportation modes (road, air, sea, rail) to optimize infrastructure, vehicles, and user experiences. This integration of systems like real-time traffic updates, automated fare collection, and vehicle location tracking aims to alleviate congestion and improve mobility.

The global smart transportation market is projected to reach $264 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in automation, electrification, and sharing platforms. The evolution of ITS, powered by IoT, AI, and 5G, is ushering in a new era of efficient and safe transportation. Furthermore, the aforementioned integration requirements create many opportunities across a wide spectrum of technologies, solutions and service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Smart Transportation

2.2 Smart Transportation Benefits

2.3 Smart Transportation Functionality

2.4 Improvements Required for Smart Transportation System

2.5 Value Proposition of the Smart Transportation

2.6 The Critical Role of IoT in Transportation

2.7 Smart Transportation Components

3. Smart Transportation Market Dynamics

3.1 Smart Transportation Drivers

3.1.1 Favorable Government Initiatives

3.1.2 Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies to Improve Technological Optimization

3.1.3 Increase in Urbanization, Increasing Mega Cities, and Population

3.2 Smart Transportation Challenges

3.2.1 Lack of Standards and Interoperability

3.2.2 High Costs

4. Smart Transportation Case Studies

4.1 Traffic Management in Dallas, Texas

4.2 Railway Management in Germany

4.3 Sri Lanka Case Study

4.4 Upgradation of Traffic Management System

4.5 Florida Department of Transportation Case Study

4.6 Kentkart Case Study

4.7 Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Case Study

4.8 Road Modality and Occupancy Detection in Dordrecht Smart City

5. Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

5.1 Global Smart Transportation Market by Technology 2025 - 2030

5.1.1 Automatic Vehicle Location System

5.1.2 Traveler Information System

5.1.3 Electronic Payment System

5.1.4 Intelligent Vehicle Initiative System

5.2 Smart Transportation Market by Solution Type 2022- 2030

5.2.1 Traffic Management System

5.2.2 Integrated Supervision System

5.2.3 Parking Management System

5.2.4 Ticketing Management System

5.3 Smart Transportation Market by Transport Conveyance 2025 - 2030

5.3.1 Roadways

5.3.2 Railways

5.3.3 Air

5.3.4 Water

5.4 Smart Transportation Market by Business Model 2025 - 2030

5.4.1 Private

5.4.2 Public

5.4.3 Shared

5.5 Smart Transportation Market by Vehicle Type 2025 - 2030

5.5.1 Cars

5.5.2 Trucks

5.5.3 Ships

5.5.4 Planes

5.5.5 Railways

5.5.6 Drones

6. Regional Markets for Smart Transportation 2025 - 2030

6.1 North American Smart Transportation Market

6.2 European Smart Transportation Market

6.3 APAC Smart Transportation Market

6.4 Latin America Smart Transportation Market

6.5 MEA Smart Transportation Market

7. Company Analysis

7.1 Key Strategies Initiatives

Thales Group

Huawei

IBM

Siemens

Accenture

CISCO Systems

SAP

CUBIC

ALSTOM

Toshiba

SAAB

Bentley Systems

BASS

Kapsch

TomTom International

MSR-Traffic

Descartes

Indra Sistemas

Schneider Electric

Trimble

Conduent

LG CNS

AVEVA Group

Oracle Corporation

AGT International

Advantech Co. Ltd

8. Conclusions

9. Appendix: Connected Vehicles

9.1 Impetus for V2V

9.2 V2V Technologies

9.3 Vehicle to Everything

