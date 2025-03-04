Bubba AI, Inc. is launching Comp AI to help 100,000 startups get SOC 2 compliant by 2032





SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing importance of security compliance for startups, more companies are seeking to achieve and maintain compliance with frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001 & GDPR. Bubba AI, Inc. is building a comprehensive solution for these organizations to easily integrate compliance workflows and build their own customized processes through an open-source alternative to existing GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) automation platforms.

The company is positioning itself to address the compliance needs of organizations ranging from early-stage startups to established enterprises. Bubba AI's flagship product, Comp AI , offers a built-in risk register, and policies required for frameworks while also allowing companies to build their compliance workflows using building blocks provided by the platform.

Introducing Comp AI

Comp AI is an open-source alternative to GRC automation platforms like Vanta and Drata. The platform includes several key features designed to automate compliance with frameworks such as SOC 2:

A built-in risk register to help companies identify, document, and assess potential security risks

Out-of-the-box security policies for modern companies, complete with an AI-powered editor for customization

A comprehensive vendor management suite for tracking, assessing, and identifying third-party vendors

Automated evidence-collection tools that reduce the manual burden of compliance documentation

The open source nature of Comp AI differentiates it from existing solutions in the market, allowing for greater community involvement, customization, and cost savings for companies on their compliance journey.

The Value of Open Source Compliance Solutions

Bubba AI was founded in late 2024 by Lewis Carhart. Carhart recognized a significant gap in the market for affordable, flexible compliance automation tools that could serve the needs of a wide range of companies.

"While building at previous companies, I experienced firsthand how painful and resource-intensive the compliance process can be, especially for smaller organizations. The existing solutions were either prohibitively expensive or lacked the flexibility we needed. I wanted to create an open source platform that democratizes access to compliance automation," Lewis Carhart commented.

This experience led Carhart to develop Comp AI as an open source alternative that could help organizations of all sizes achieve SOC 2 compliance without breaking the bank or getting locked into proprietary systems.

The Ambitious Goal

Bubba AI has set an ambitious target: helping 100,000 companies achieve compliance with cyber security frameworks like SOC 2 , ISO 27001 & GDPR by 2032. This goal reflects the growing importance of security certifications as businesses increasingly handle sensitive customer data and face stricter regulatory requirements.

"We believe that strong security practices shouldn't be a luxury that only well-funded companies can afford. By providing an open source solution, we're removing barriers to entry and empowering organizations to build robust security programs regardless of their size or resources," said Lewis Carhart.

The company plans to build a community around its open-source platform, encouraging contributions and extensions that can benefit the broader business ecosystem.

About Bubba AI

Bubba AI , Inc. was founded at the end of 2024. Its mission is clear: help 100,000 companies get compliant with common cyber security frameworks by 2032. To do this, Bubba AI, Inc. is launching its first product - Comp AI, an open-source alternative to Vanta & Drata.

