Practical Drill & Blast Master Class in Riyadh (May 2025) – Expert-Led Training for Mining & Construction Pros, Master Safe & Cost-Effective Drilling & Blasting

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Practical Drill and Blast Master Class (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 5-7, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drilling and blasting are critical processes for mining, civil construction, and extractive industries worldwide. They have the potential to make or break an operation. This master class will provide you with the tools you need to effectively understand and manage your drill and blast operation. These tools will allow your company to improve competitiveness, reduce overall costs, and position your operation in a better position regionally and globally.

This training will deliver vital practical information on drilling, rock breaking and blasting as well as the latest advances in bulk explosives, high explosives and initiating systems which are currently emerging in the market.

You will take away calculation tools, industry best practice rules of thumb, a selection of presentation slides and much more.

After completion of the workshop, the trainer will also be available to assist you going forward in setting up the tools that will ensure your drill and blast operation is safe and cost effective.

Learning Methods & Small Sized Class for Best Result

It is our intention to ensure you achieve best learning result from this class. To do so we will strictly keep the class size small. We will present you with a range of interactive learning experiences including presentations, case studies and exercises.

Optimising your drill and blast operations as part of the mine-to-mill mentality is a vital cog in any mining, civil construction or extractive operation. Getting the drill and blast right will form a solid base to being cost effective in all operations.

The survival of an operation is no longer just about making money. The economic success of a drill and blast operation includes key performance indicators focused on safety, health and environment as well as the dollars and cents.

Key benefits of attending

Interpreting and utilising the industry's best practice rules on drilling and blasting

Understanding the mechanics of rock breaking and rock blasting

Exploring the latest in initiating systems and designs to optimise productivity

Optimising costs with good blast designs

Handling drill and blast data

Complying with regulations and legislation

Improving fragmentation and casting

Minimising ore dilution

Managing environmental requirements for ground vibration, airblast, flyrock and fumes

Learn from 40 years experience in over 4000 blasts

Your training will begin with the trainer's experience and knowledge from over 35 years of drill and blast in over 240 surface and underground operations in the mining, construction and extractive industries. The trainer's experience includes surface and underground mines, quarries, tunnels, shaft sinks, civil construction, infrastructure, underwater blasting and highly sensitive heritage and infrastructure blasting, havingcarried out over 1500 blasts in environmentally sensitive operations such as blasting alongside valuable heritage sites, operating plants or nearby residences and infrastructure as well as providing on-site drill and blast expertise to special operations such as the rescue of miners at the Beaconsfield mine in Tasmania in 2006.

The trainer will also pass on the practical experiences and lessons learnt from over 4000 blasts in countries as diverse as Australia, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, China, Taiwan, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Philippines and Mexico.

At the end of the workshop, you will have the tools you need to optimise your overall operation by delivering safe and cost effective drill and blast. The end of our workshop will mark the beginning of your journey toward improved safe and cost effective drill and blast operations.

Who Should Attend:

Attendees who can benefit from this course include but not limited to:

Drill & Blast Engineer/Manager/Supervisor/Specialist/Foreman

GM Operations

Technical Superintendent/Manager

Mining Production Superintendent

Mining Project Manager

Mine Manager/Operators

Blasting Crew

Shot firers

Driller

Legislators and regulators

From the industries:

Mining

Civil Construction

Development and Infrastructure

Engineering Services

Oil and Gas

Power and Utilities

Extractive industries

Environmental industries

Archaeological companies

COURSE AGENDA:

This course will be a highly interactive and participative workshop where participants will be encouraged to discuss their own practice and compare it to others and recognised best practice. Real projects and case studies will form an important part of the workshop and participants will be encouraged to discuss and reflect on their own organisations practices and ways to improve them.

DAY ONE

Morning Sessions

Introduction What do you want to get out of this workshop?

Explosives blasting fundamentals Understanding the fundamentals for safe and cost effective mining

Comprehending the mechanics of rock breaking How do explosives break rock? Mechanical properties and rock behaviour Different explosives for different rocks Workshop on cost effective product selection (bang for your buck)



Afternoon Session

Mine to Mill cost structures Mine to mill mentality Drill and blast costs Impact of drill and blast on load, haul and primary crushing Case Study: Impact of Drill and Blast on load and haul in medium sized gold project Case Study: Impact of Drill and Blast on primary crushing in larger scale copper project



DAY TWO

Morning Session

Principles of Blast Design Drill parameters and selection Is bigger better? Quality, Quality, Quality Determining cost-effective drill and blast parameters for mine-to-mill mentality Case Study: Developing cost-effective blast design in medium size copper project

Principles of Initiation Design Initiation products and cost structures Electronics vs nonelectric Timing vs fragmentation Timing vs Throw Using timing to minimise ore dilution



Afternoon Session

Case study: Using timing to improve productivity (fragmentation and diggability)

Case Study: Using timing to minimise dilution in a low grade, narrow vein gold project

Environmental and sensitive area blasting The cost of compliance in a competitive market Productivity vs environmental



DAY THREE

Morning Session

Environmental and sensitive area blasting Minimising blast fumes Case Study: Blasting adjacent to live LNG plant and indigenous heritage Case Study: Getting it wrong without

Specialised Blasting Techniques Controlled Blasting for final wall/perimeter control Presplitting/Line Drilling Buffer/Trim Blasting Initiation timing for controlled blasting Case Study: Final wall control in medium sized gold project Case Study: Final Wall control in large copper project



Afternoon Session

Specialised Blasting Techniques Airdeck and stemming deck charging Oversize and secondary breakage

Open Forum/review

Wrap Up: In summary

Close of Training Course

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28genm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.