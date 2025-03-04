India Building Management System Market Outlook Report 2024-2030 - Commercial Growth and $400M Investments Drive BMS Adoption

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Building Management System Market Outlook | Share, Trends, Analysis, Forecast, Revenue, Companies, Industry, Growth, Value & Size: Market Forecast By Type, By Solution, By Services, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Building Management System market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2024-2030F.



The Building Management System (BMS) market in India is experienced substantial growth, fueled by the country's vigorous digital transformation across various sectors. For instance, the commercial sector has seen over $400 million in investments from 2020 to 2023, alongside the addition of 12,000 new hotel rooms in 2023, projected to grow by 3.3% annually until 2025.

This growth necessitates advanced building management solutions for enhanced energy efficiency and operational effectiveness. Furthermore, the influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) amounting to $22.07 billion in service and technology sectors underscores the pressing demand for effective BMS solutions amid accelerating urbanization.



The Indian Building Management System (BMS) market is set for significant growth, driven by advancements across various sectors, including real estate, commercial, and manufacturing. In the commercial sector, the office space is expected to expand from 700 million square feet to 1.20 billion square feet by 2030, highlighting the need for sophisticated building management solutions to ensure efficient energy use and effective operational management.



Additionally, the real estate market is experiencing a surge, with a shortage of 10 million urban housing units, with growing demand for luxury homes in tier 1 cities underscoring the necessity for BMS to enhance energy efficiency and streamline operations in residential sector. Additionally, India is targeting a 25% contribution to GDP from the manufacturing sector by 2025, evident in the increasing number of manufacturing facilities being established.

For instance, PepsiCo India recently announced plans to set up a new manufacturing plant in Nalbari, Assam, with an investment of a,778 crore, scheduled to begin operations in 2025. This expansion underscores the growing demand for Building Management Systems (BMS) to optimize energy efficiency and enhance operational management in these new facilities.



Market Segmentation By Types



By type, the solution segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in the Singapore Building Management System (BMS) market due to the increasing demand for comprehensive and integrated systems that efficiently manage complex building operations. Factors such as rising energy costs, sustainability initiatives, regulatory compliance, and advancements in IoT and AI technologies further drive this growth.



Market Segmentation By Solution



By solution, facility management in India for BMS is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for streamlined operations and enhanced tenant experiences. The rise of smart buildings, coupled with an emphasis on safety and security, has prompted organizations to prioritize effective facility management, driving market expansion in the coming years.



Market Segmentation By Services



By services, professional services are projected to have the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing demand for specialized expertise, strategic consulting, and implementation support, as organizations seek to enhance their building management systems and improve operational efficiency.



Market Segmentation By Application



By application, the residential sector is set to have the highest growth rate in the India BMS market due to rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency. Additionally, the demand for smart home technologies and enhanced security features would further drive the adoption of BMS in residential properties.

