Nail Care Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032: Social media and Influencer Marketing Fueling the $24.37 Billion Industry

According to this report, the global nail care market size reached approximately USD 15.31 billion in 2023. Aided by the rising demand for personal grooming and aesthetic appeal, advancements in nail care products and services, and the impact of social media and influencer marketing, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2032, reaching a value of around USD 24.37 billion by 2032.







The nail care sector includes a wide range of products and services aimed at enhancing the appearance and health of fingernails and toenails. From basic nail hygiene products, such as nail clippers and nail files, to cosmetic products like nail polishes, gels, and extensions, the nail care market growth is driven by evolving beauty standards, increased consumer disposable incomes, and the rising popularity of social media-driven fashion trends.



Growing consumer awareness about nail health, coupled with the increasing availability of innovative nail care products and professional services, has boosted the demand for premium and specialized nail care solutions. Furthermore, the shift towards non-toxic, eco-friendly, and vegan nail care products has gained significant traction, aligning with the global movement towards sustainability and ethical consumption.



One of the primary drivers of the market is the growing emphasis on personal grooming and aesthetic appeal. Consumers, particularly women, are increasingly focused on maintaining a polished and professional appearance, and well-groomed nails play a critical role in this regard. The rising influence of fashion magazines, beauty influencers, and social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok has further fuelled the demand for nail care products, as consumers look to replicate trending nail designs and styles, consequently driving up the nail care market share.



Nail salons and beauty spas have also played a significant role in popularising professional nail services, such as manicures, pedicures, nail art, and extensions. As consumers seek more luxurious and high-end treatments, the demand for premium and specialized nail care products, such as gel polishes, nail hardeners, and cuticle oils, has surged. The growing number of men adopting nail care routines, particularly in metropolitan areas, is also contributing to market growth.



The market has experienced considerable growth due to the introduction of innovative and high-performance products. Gel-based nail polishes, long-lasting formulations, and quick-drying products have become highly popular among consumers seeking convenience and efficiency. Gel and shellac nail polishes, which offer extended wear times without chipping, have seen significant demand from consumers looking for durable nail care solutions.



Additionally, advancements in nail care services have fuelled the nail care market expansion. The development of advanced nail treatments, such as LED and UV-cured polishes, has led to the rising popularity of professional manicures and pedicures. Furthermore, DIY nail care kits and tools have gained popularity among consumers who prefer to do their nails at home, offering cost-effective alternatives to salon visits. These innovations have expanded the market by making nail care more accessible to a broader consumer base.



While nail aesthetics play a crucial role in the market's growth, increasing consumer awareness about nail health and hygiene has also contributed to the rising demand for nail care products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the importance of maintaining healthy nails, free from damage, discolouration, and infections. This trend has led to the growing popularity of nail care products designed to nourish, strengthen, and protect nails.



Products such as nail strengtheners, cuticle oils, and anti-fungal treatments have become staples in many consumers' beauty routines. Moreover, the rising incidence of nail-related issues, such as brittle nails and fungal infections, particularly among ageing populations, has spurred the demand for medical-grade nail care products. The focus on nail health has further driven the adoption of products free from harmful chemicals, such as formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP).



As per the nail care market analysis, the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly beauty products has had a profound impact on the market. Consumers are increasingly opting for non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free nail care products that align with their ethical values. Nail polish brands have responded to this shift by offering "5-free" or "10-free" formulations, which exclude harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and camphor, among others.



Moreover, biodegradable nail care tools and accessories, such as bamboo nail files and reusable cotton pads, have gained popularity among environmentally-conscious consumers. As sustainability becomes a key factor influencing purchasing decisions, the demand for eco-friendly nail care products is expected to continue rising.

