$5.37 Bn Ventilator Market Forecasts 2025-2030: Emergence of More Patient-friendly, Cost-effective, and Portable Devices Fueling Expansion

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilator Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ventilator market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% to reach US$7.416 billion by 2030, from US$5.376 billion in 2025.







The rise in respiratory emergencies and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are the major factors strengthening the global ventilator market's growth. Technological innovations in respiratory care devices are another major factor driving an obvious market expansion, along with the emergence of more patient-friendly, cost-effective, and portable devices that further encourage their usage.

Increasing technological advancements are propelling the development of ventilators.



The small medical device manufacturer in California named Vortran Medicalto scaled up production of the Go2Vent, a low-cost resuscitation device typically used during disasters and emergencies for first-aid treatment. Go2Vent has been approved by the FDA and doesn't require electricity. The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala is the first public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Indian Railways to develop a prototype of a ventilator. This ventilator is intended for use in the isolation wards or quarantine facilities that the Indian Railways is establishing in train coaches throughout its network.



It's an original design and is expected to cost almost a fraction of a regular ventilator's costs. Thus, along with government initiatives, the manufacturers of these devices in the APAC region, especially those of emerging markets, are focusing on creating cost-efficient, non-invasive ventilation solutions to cater to local needs and provide flexibility in inpatient care. This can be exemplified by India's toaster-sized ventilator, manufactured by Noida-based AgVa Healthcare in a joint venture with Maruti Suzuki India. This device is specifically aimed at COVID-19 patients and has arrived when needed to feel the gaps.



Ventilator market geographical outlook:



By geography, the ventilator market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.



In the APAC region, the ventilator market growth is the speedy advancement of rising healthcare expenditure coupled with increasing disposable income that facilitates patients' ease of access to various points of care, leading to the rapid adoption of ventilators. In the People's Republic of China, the premium of primary insurance received by the insurance companies was 4.26 trillion yuan in 2019, an increase of 12.2 % over that of the previous year. The life insurance premium totaled 2.27 trillion yuan, the health and casualty insurance premiums of primary insurance were 824.1 billion yuan, and the property insurance premium of primary insurance was 1.16 trillion yuan.



Furthermore, the per capita disposable income nationwide was 30,733 yuan, an increase of 8.9 % compared to the preceding year. Besides, the growing number of medical and health institutions in China is fueling the demand for ventilators.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Air Liquide

Allied Healthcare Products

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

ResMed

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smiths Group plc

Zoll Medical

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits for Stakeholders



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Process

2.3. Data Validation



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. VENTILATOR MARKET BY MOBILITY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Intensive Care Ventilators

5.2.1. Basic ICU Ventilators

5.2.2. High High-end ICU Ventilators

5.2.3. Mid-end ICU Ventilators

5.3. Transportable Ventilators



6. VENTILATOR MARKET BY INTERFACE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Invasive Ventilation

6.3. Non-invasive Ventilation



7. VENTILATOR MARKET BY TYPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Geriatric

7.3. Neonatal

7.4. Paediatric



8. VENTILATOR MARKET BY MODE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Combined Mode Ventilation

8.3. Pressure Mode Ventilation

8.4. Volume Mode Ventilation

8.5. Others



9. VENTILATOR MARKET BY END-USER

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Ambulatory Care Centers

9.3. Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

9.4. Home Care

9.5. Hospitals and Clinics



10. VENTILATOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. Global Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. United States

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. South America

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Argentina

10.3.3. Others

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. United Kingdom

10.4.2. Germany

10.4.3. France

10.4.4. Italy

10.4.5. Spain

10.4.6. Others

10.5. Middle East and Africa

10.5.1. Saudi Arabia

10.5.2. United Arab Emirates

10.5.3. Others

10.6. Asia-Pacific

10.6.1. China

10.6.2. India

10.6.3. Japan

10.6.4. South Korea

10.6.5. Taiwan

10.6.6. Thailand

10.6.7. Indonesia

10.6.8. Others



11. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

11.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

11.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

11.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4. Competitive Dashboard



12. COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsiq0s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment