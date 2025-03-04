Municipality Finance Plc

Stock Exchange Release

4.3.2025 at 12 noon (EET)

Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc

Municipality Finance Plc’s (hereinafter MuniFin) Board of Directors (the Board) and the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee (the Nomination Committee) have made the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting (the AGM) convening on 25 March 2025 at 10:00 (EET):

Use of profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend

MuniFin has distributable funds of EUR 373,330,287.47 of which the profit for the financial year totaled EUR 73,737,412.43.

In accordance with the dividend policy MuniFin’s aim is to pay 30-60% of the Group’s financial year’s profit in dividends. The Board proposes to the AGM that a dividend of EUR 1.86 per share, totaling EUR 72,658,664.28 shall be distributed based on the balance sheet to be adopted for 2024. This corresponds to 54.8% of the Group's financial year's profit.

MuniFin’s profit for the financial year is strong. The Board considers the proposed payment of dividend justified. MuniFin clearly fulfils all the prudential requirements set to it. No substantial changes in the company’s financial position have occurred after the end of the financial year and the Board estimates that the distribution of dividends will not place the fulfilment of the capital requirements or the company's liquidity in jeopardy nor is it incompatible with the legislation applicable to MuniFin.

The dividend is paid to a shareholder who is registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of dividend payment on 27 March 2025. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid 3 Aprill 2025 or as soon as possible thereafter.

Remuneration and composition of the Board

The Nomination Committee proposes to the AGM the following remuneration of the Board for the term from the closing of the 2025 AGM to the closing of the next AGM (the Term 2025-2026):

Annual fixed remuneration of the Chair of the Board EUR 51,000

Annual fixed remuneration of the Vice Chair of the Board EUR 33,000;

Annual fixed remuneration of the Chair of the Risk or Audit Committee EUR 36,000;

Annual Fixed remuneration of Board member EUR 28,000; and

For each Board and committee meeting as well as for each meeting required by the authorities, to the members and Vice chair of the Board, a fee of EUR 600 per meeting attended and to the Chairs, EUR 950 per meeting attended





The proposed remuneration means an increase of EUR 6,000 to the annual fixed remuneration of the Chair of the Board, an increase of EUR 4,000 to the annual fixed remuneration of the Vice Chair of the Board, an increase of EUR 5,000 to the annual fixed remuneration of the Chairs of the Risk and Audit Committees and an increase of EUR 3,000 to the annual fixed remuneration of a Board member.

The Nomination Committee proposes to the AGM that nine members will be elected to the Board for the Term 2025–2026. The Nomination Committee proposes that the following current members will be re-elected: Ms. Maaria Eriksson, Mr. Kari Laukkanen, Mr. Tuomo Mäkinen, Ms. Elina Stråhlman, Ms. Leena Vainiomäki and Mr. Arto Vuojolainen. In addition, the Nomination Committee proposes that Ms. Liisa Harju, Mr. Juho Malmberg and Mr. Henrik Rainio will be elected to the Board as new members. Mr. Markku Koponen and Mr. Dennis Standell, current members of the Board, will not be available to the Board for the next term.

Liisa Harjula serves as Senior Ministerial Adviser at the Ownership Steering Department of the Prime Minister's Office. Harjula has extensive experience in private equity investment, financial management, and investor relations. Juho Malmberg is a professional board member with extensive experience from leadership roles in IT management across the banking sector and other industries. Henrik Rainio serves as the Director of Finance at the City of Porvoo. Rainio has essential expertise in the Finnish municipal sector, which is crucial for MuniFin's business.

The Nomination Committee proposes to the Board to be elected by the AGM to reappoint Kari Laukkanen as the Chair and Maaria Eriksson as the Vice Chair.

Election and remuneration of the auditor

The Board proposes to the AGM to elect PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the company’s auditor for the Term 2025–2026. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has announced that if they are elected as the company’s auditor, Jukka Paunonen, APA, will act as the principal auditor. The Board proposes to the AGM that the auditor’s fees be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Sustainability reporting verifier and remuneration

The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the authorized sustainability audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy be selected as the company’s sustainability reporting assurer for the term 2025-2026. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has informed the company that Tiina Puukkoniemi will act as the responsible sustainability reporting auditor. The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the sustainability reporting assurer’s fees be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

The invitation to the AGM, including relevant appendices, is available on MuniFin’s website in Finnish.

