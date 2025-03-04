Cold-form Blister Packaging Market Forecasts 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Bilcare, Sonoco Products, Perlen, Uhlmann, Westrock, Constantia Flexibles, Schreiner, Dow Chemical, Amcor, Visipak

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold-form Blister Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cold-form blister packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03%, reaching a market size of US$5.672 Billion in 2030 from US$4.232 Billion in 2025.



The cold-form blister packaging market is expanding as a result of these features, which also contribute to the preservation of the product's quality and shelf life.





Several factors drive the cold-form blister packaging market. Growth in pharmaceutical demand, fueled by population growth and chronic diseases, fuels market expansion. Prioritizing patient safety and compliance requires secure packaging, for which cold-form blisters excel. Additionally, advancements in packaging technology, such as desiccant packs and tamper-evident seals, enhance product integrity. Higher disposable incomes in developing economies increase demand for higher-quality packaging. Moreover, tight regulations in drug safety and packaging require drugs to be packaged in tamper-proof and secure blisters such as cold-form blisters.



Cold-form blister packaging market drivers:

Increasing consumer awareness of ecologically friendly packaging



Cold-form foils are frequently used in many industries, including food and healthcare, because of their high-efficiency rate and long shelf life. Innovative cold-form sealing packs have also generated new, easy-to-use supplies of building ingredients with exquisite quality. Consequently, it is predicted that the market will grow significantly. Authorities worldwide are enacting strict regulatory measures to prevent food contamination and preserve the freshness of food items due to the retail food products sector's extraordinary expansion.



The cold-form blister packaging market is projected to benefit from food product companies' demand for appealing packaging methods since it aids in food product branding and advertising. Following this, the government of Australia aims to achieve the goal of 100% reusable, compostable, and recyclable packaging by 2025.

Moreover, in 2020-21, packaging POM increased by 8% compared to the 2019-20 estimate of 6.27 million tonnes, wherein the paper and paperboard segment accounted for 3,387,000 thousand tonnes in 2020-21, rising significantly from the previous years. Manufacturers are embracing sustainability and employing sustainable and environmental raw materials for cold-form blister packaging to lessen their carbon footprints and contribute to a better environment.



The cold-form blister packaging market is segmented into five regions worldwide:



Geography-wise, the market of cold-form blister packaging is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Government initiatives to support healthcare facilities, high levels of disposable money, and rising urbanization are prominent in Asia-Pacific nations. In this regard, China's urbanization rate, which is the ratio of permanent urban residents to the total population, increased by 55.52 percentage points from 1,949 to 66.16 percent in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The People's Republic of China has experienced the world's largest and fastest urbanization process in the past 75 years since its founding, according to a report from the NBS.



The broad access to primary components, the enormous need for cold-form blister packing equipment, and the existence of large enterprises have supported regional market expansion.



On the other hand, the cold-form blistering package market in the North American region has advanced owing to ongoing product development and specialized R&D centers for studying future-ready items for the industry. As revealed in the 2021 PMPRB Annual ReportFootnote1, during the period between 2012 and 2021, the sales in value of total pharmaceuticals in Canada, including non-patented and over-the-counter drugs, have risen by 56.4% to $34.1 billion. Medicines are sold through different sales channels.

Sales channels in terms of percentage indicate 56.8% of sales from consolidated distributors, while 35.5% are sold through self-distributing pharmacy chains, and the rest, 7.7%, are sold directly to pharmacies (IQVIA Pharmafocus 2027). This growth significantly impacts the cold-form blister packaging market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



