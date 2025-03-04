2025 Anti-CD38 Antibody Pipeline Insights for 10+ Companies and 12+ Pipeline Drugs, Including Felzartamab (I-MAB Biopharma), TAK-079 (Takeda), and ISB 1342 (Ichnos Sciences)

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-CD38 Antibody - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Anti-CD38 antibody pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Anti-CD38 antibody R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Anti-CD38 antibody.



Anti-CD38 Antibody Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Anti-CD38 antibody report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Anti-CD38 Antibody Emerging Drugs

Felzartamab: I-MAB Biopharma

Felzartamab (TJ202/MOR202) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody derived from MorphoSys' HuCAL antibody technology. The antibody is directed against CD38 on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, which has been characterized as one of the most strongly and uniformly expressed antigens on the surface of malignant plasma cells. According to its suggested mode of action, the antibody recruits cells of the body's immune system to kill the tumor through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP). The antibody does not involve complement dependent cytotoxicity, or CDC, an additional immune mechanism involved in tumor cell killing. Scientific research suggests that an anti-CD38 antibody may have therapeutic potential also in other cancers as well as autoimmune diseases. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple myeloma.

TAK-079: Takeda

TAK-079 is a high-affinity antibody against a specific molecule called CD38, which is found in abundance on the surface of malignant myeloma cells and at low levels on the surface of normal immune cells, including activated natural killer (NK) cells, T- and B-cells, among others. TAK-079 binds with great affinity to myeloma cells in the bone marrow and other organs. It is hoped that this binding will induce the cells to activate mechanisms that will initiate programmed cell death. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, and Myasthenia gravis.

ISB 1342: Ichnos Sciences

ISB 1342 is a heterodimer based on the Ichnos proprietary Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the TCR (BEAT) platform and is a humanized CD3xCD38 bispecific antibody designed to simultaneously engage the CD3 molecule on T cells and the CD38 antigen on multiple myeloma (MM) cells. By co-engaging CD3? on T cells and CD38 on tumor cells, ISB 1342 redirects T cells to kill CD38-expressing tumor cells. This mechanism of action is differentiated from existing monospecific CD38 targeting therapies and was designed to overcome resistance to daratumumab in MM. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple myeloma.



Anti-CD38 Antibody: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Anti-CD38 antibody drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Anti-CD38 antibody. The companies which have their Anti-CD38 antibody drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, I-MAB Biopharma.

I-MAB Biopharma

Takeda

Ichnos Sciences

Ancora Biotech

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Arcellx

Phases

The report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types, like:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Anti-CD38 antibody therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Anti-CD38 antibody drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Anti-CD38 antibody drugs?

How many Anti-CD38 antibody drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Anti-CD38 antibody?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Anti-CD38 antibody therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Anti-CD38 antibody and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Products

Felzartamab

TAK-079

ISB 1342

TNB 738

CID-103

Anitocabtagene autoleucel

