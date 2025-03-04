2025 Endothelin Receptor Antagonist Pipeline Insights for 10+ Companies and 15+ Pipeline Drugs, Including Zibotentan (AstraZeneca), SC0062 (Biocity Biopharmaceutics), and GMA301 (Gmax Biopharm)

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endothelin Receptor Antagonist - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Endothelin Receptor Antagonist pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Endothelin Receptor Antagonist R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Endothelin Receptor Antagonist.



This segment of the Endothelin Receptor Antagonist report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Zibotentan: AstraZeneca

Zibotentan is a novel once daily tablet and works by blocking the endothelin pathway. As prostate cancer advances, this pathway becomes uncontrolled, which then drives the spread of cancer growth. By blocking the endothelin receptor in this pathway, zibotentan can slow tumour growth and the spread of cancer cells. Zibotentan is under development for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, chronic kidney disease (CKD), cirrhosis with features of portal hypertension and microvascular angina. The drug candidate is administered orally in the form of tablet and capsule. It was also under development for intermittent claudication in peripheral artery disease, patients with non-metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer, epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, primary serous peritoneal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Currently it is being investigated in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of patients with Chronic Kidney Disease.

SC0062: Biocity Biopharmaceutics

SC0062 is an ETA highly selective receptor small molecule antagonist developed for chronic kidney disease, dedicated to improving the long-term drug safety of patients with chronic diseases. Preclinical studies have shown that SC0062 has good activity and can effectively improve the pathological scores of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease models. In the completed clinical phase I study, SC0062 showed good safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic characteristics, and no side effects such as water and sodium retention were found, and it is expected to become a potential "Best-in-Class" drug. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of for Diabetic kidney disease and IgA Nephropathy.

GMA301: Gmax Biopharm

GMA301 is a humanized monoclonal antibody against endothelin receptor A, may become the first long-lasting PAH drug with better efficacy and less adverse effects. Endothelin receptor A/endothelin-1 axis is associated with pulmonary artery hypertension (PAH) and has been targeted for the treatment of PAH. Orphan drug designation has been granted by FDA. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Endothelin Receptor Antagonist drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Endothelin Receptor Antagonist. The companies which have their Endothelin Receptor Antagonist drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Astrazeneca.

Astrazeneca

Biocity Biopharmaceutics

Gmax Biopharm

ENB Therapeutics

Alchemedicine

Lassogen

