The subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar development project in Laagri

Aktsiaselts Infortar holds a 90% shareholding in the subsidiary OÜ INF Saue, which owns a property located at Saue tee 10 in Laagri, covering an area of 76,879 m².

OÜ INF Saue, as the lessor, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Rimi Eesti Foods AS, under which the lessor has developed a logistics centre on the property with a net area of 24,745 m². The building was constructed by OÜ INF Ehitus and developed by Infortar, the building has now been handed over to the tenant, Rimi Eesti Foods AS.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor