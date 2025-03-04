Vic.ai Hosts Exclusive Dinner in Raleigh, Introducing AI-Powered Finance Solutions to Local Market

RALEIGH, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vic.ai, the pioneer in AI-powered autonomous finance solutions, is bringing its exclusive AI-focused dinner series to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the first time. The event will take place on March 13, 2025, at the iconic Angus Barn, gathering a select group of CFOs, Controllers, and Finance leaders from mid-market and enterprise organizations.

Alexander Hagerup, Vic.ai’s Co-Founder and CEO, will headline the evening with a discussion on “The Future of AI in Accounting & Finance.” Hagerup will explore how AI is evolving from simple automation to becoming proactive financial teammates—empowering finance leaders to make better decisions, enhance operational control, and unlock new levels of efficiency. The conversation will cover critical topics such as:

Real-time financial forecasting and its impact on strategic planning

AI-powered fraud detection that mitigates risk before it materializes

Achieving a fully autonomous month-end close, redefining finance team operations



“This dinner marks our introduction to the Raleigh market—a hub of innovation and forward-thinking leadership,” said Alexander Hagerup, CEO of Vic.ai. “We’re excited to bring together top finance executives to discuss how AI is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in finance and share real-world insights from organizations already experiencing transformative results with Vic.ai.”

The evening will also feature a fireside chat with a Vic.ai customer, who will share practical use cases and discuss the ROI their organization has realized by leveraging Vic.ai’s autonomous finance platform.

Expanding Our Footprint in Raleigh

Beyond this exclusive dinner, Vic.ai is making a long-term investment in Raleigh, having opened an office in 2024 as part of its strategic growth initiatives. The company is actively expanding in the region, leveraging Raleigh’s deep talent pool in finance, AI, and enterprise technology.

“Raleigh is an exciting market for us—not just for its thriving business ecosystem but also for its wealth of talent,” said Ben Baldyga, VP of Sales at Vic.ai. “With our new office here, we are positioned to scale rapidly, tap into top-tier talent, and deepen our relationships with innovative companies looking to redefine how finance teams operate.”

Why Raleigh?

As a growing technology hub, Raleigh represents a strategic expansion point for Vic.ai. This dinner aims to create an intimate, high-value networking experience, where finance leaders can discuss the evolving role of AI in finance while enjoying a curated dining experience.

Event Details:

Date: March 13, 2025

Location: The Angus Barn, Raleigh, NC

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

How to Attend:

This event is invite-only, but finance leaders interested in attending can request an invitation by visiting: https://content.vic.ai/exec-dinner-raleigh

About Vic.ai:

Vic.ai is on a mission to transform how finance teams operate by building the world’s first autonomous finance platform. Powered by Victoria, Vic.ai’s AI engine, the platform enables autonomous invoice processing, AI-driven fraud detection, integrated vendor payments, and seamless month-end close processes. Trusted by enterprises globally, Vic.ai has helped customers save millions of hours and achieve measurable ROI by eliminating inefficiencies and enhancing decision-making.

For more information, visit www.vic.ai .

Media Contact:

Mark Fisher

Vic.ai

Email: mark.fisher@vic.ai

Website: www.vic.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ff2ca2b-26b1-4b9e-aed8-362f6e14d8a2