Matthew Perry House Ottawa: A Legacy of Hope and Recovery Comes to Life

OTTAWA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Matthew Perry House Ottawa is set to become a first-of-its-kind supportive housing initiative, honoring Matthew Perry’s vision of long-term support for people with substance use disorders. This transformative project will provide individuals on their journey to wellness with a safe, stable environment and wraparound services—offering a vital foundation for healing, hope, and renewal in Ottawa and beyond.

"I know there are people who need a place like this. I know it will give them the long-term support they deserve to help them build a more extraordinary life. Knowing that makes me happy and hopeful. But selfishly, what fills my heart the most is knowing that Matthew’s name will be part of something so deeply meaningful in the city he always called home." – Caitlin Morrison, Executive Director, Matthew Perry House

This milestone initiative is made possible through key partnerships, including The Royal, Salus Ottawa, Ottawa Community Housing (OCH), CAPSA Canada, Rideauwood, Ottawa Black Mental Health Coalition, and Ottawa Aboriginal Coalition—each playing a crucial role in creating a supportive, healing environment for individuals pursuing health around their substance use.

"We are honoured to provide space to bring this meaningful project to The Royal’s campus as way to help provide the on-going safety, connection and support that we know are so essential to recovery. As a community, we will bring Matthew Perry’s vision to life—helping people get well and stay well in Ottawa and beyond." – Cara Vaccarino, President & CEO, The Royal

Recognizing that stable housing is essential for lasting wellness, Salus Ottawa is committed to developing innovative programs that build capacity for individuals.

"Inspired by Matthew and his family, Salus Ottawa is co-designing leading-edge programs, along with organizations like CAPSA, to support substance use health. Housing is a key determinant of well-being, and with the collective strength of our community partners, Matthew Perry House Ottawa will make a profound impact on countless lives in Ottawa." – Mark MacAulay, CEO, Salus Ottawa

As a partner, Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) is helping bring 160 homes to life, dedicated to fostering stability and well-being.

“Ottawa Community Housing is proud to be the chosen developer of choice for Matthew Perry House Ottawa, bringing 160 much-needed homes to life in support of recovery and well-being. This initiative reflects the power of collaboration, with each partner playing a vital role in creating a stable, supportive environment for individuals on their healing journey. By investing in this project, OCH is not only building homes but also laying the foundation for hope, renewal, and a brighter future for those who need it most."– Stéphane Giguère, CEO, OCH

“For CAPSA, Matthew Perry House is a dream come true,” says Anthony Esposti, CEO, CAPSA. “We have long envisioned a place where people, in need of support of their substance use health, can find the long term help they are looking for, in an environment co-designed by the very best service providers this city has to offer. CAPSA is excited to be part of the co-development of this incredible facility!”

Through this collective effort, Matthew Perry House Ottawa will stand as a lasting tribute to Matthew Perry’s legacy, ensuring that individuals receive the care, stability, and support they need for healthy and gratifying futures.

