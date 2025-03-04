Alpha Residential Unveils Contemporary Multi-Family Community in Moon Township's Diamond Ridge District

PITTSBURGH, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Residential, a Pittsburgh-based multifamily developer, has announced plans for a 352-unit residential community in Moon Township's emerging Diamond Ridge district. The development will feature 300 modern apartments and 52 built-to-rent townhomes, with initial townhome deliveries expected in Summer 2026 and full project completion in Spring 2027.

The new community will be located on Market Place Boulevard, strategically positioned just 6 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport and 13 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The development will be part of the growing Diamond Ridge district, a dynamic mixed-use district that includes Class A office space, retail, and residential communities.

"This project represents a significant milestone in Alpha Residential's growth and our continued commitment to the Pittsburgh market," said Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Residential. "As a Pittsburgh-based company, we're particularly excited to contribute to the continued growth of Moon Township while exploring innovative design and sustainability features that will set new standards for residential development in the region."

Apex Diamond Ridge will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments along with three-bedroom townhomes featuring attached garages. Residents will enjoy two floors of state-of-the-art amenities, including a swimming pool and comprehensive fitness center. Individual units will feature premium finishes including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. As part of its commitment to innovative design, Alpha Residential is exploring the integration of geothermal energy technology within the development, which could enhance the project's energy efficiency and environmental sustainability .

"The Diamond Ridge district represents the future of suburban Pittsburgh development, combining accessibility, amenities, and thoughtful design," added Famuagun. "Our mix of apartments and townhomes will provide needed housing options for the growing Western Pittsburgh suburb and Pittsburgh International Airport corridor following the $1.5 Billion investment to expand the airport while complementing the area's existing office and retail developments."

The project marks Alpha Residential's second multifamily development in the Pittsburgh area, following Apex Newbury in South Fayette, which is scheduled to open in August 2025. The new Apex Diamond Ridge community will be situated near key amenities including the Montour Trail and Robinson Town Centre.

About Alpha Residential

Alpha Residential is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with in-house teams that acquire, develop, and manage multifamily communities in select Midwest and Southeast markets. The firm aims to champion prosperity for its investors, employees, and residents through innovation. As of January 31, 2025, the firm owns 20+ communities in strategic growth markets, including transformational investments in opportunity zones and beyond. For additional information, please visit www.alpharesidential.com .

