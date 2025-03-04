NorthWest Copper Announces Appointment of Geoffrey Chinn, P.Geo, as VP Business Development and Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoffrey Chinn, P.Geo, as Vice President, Business Development and Exploration, effective March 17, 2025. Mr. Chinn brings close to 35 years of experience in the mining industry, with a proven track record in exploration targeting, resource estimation, project evaluation and business development.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Chinn to the NorthWest team,” said CEO Paul Olmsted. “His deep industry knowledge and expertise in evaluating and advancing all aspects of projects from early-stage exploration through to pre-feasibility will be invaluable to the Company as we look to advance Kwanika-Stardust through a phased development approach with the initial phase targeting higher-grade zones within the current mineral deposit. His business development and geology background are also well suited to advance our suite of high-potential exploration assets, including Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv.”

Mr. Chinn is a geoscientist and business development professional with extensive experience in the base metal and gold mining industry. Prior to joining NorthWest, Mr. Chinn was a Director of Corporate Development of IAMGOLD Corporation where he was involved in the identification and early stages of the evaluation of the Cote Gold project and managed its preliminary economic assessment and pre-feasibility study. He also played a lead role in identifying and/or evaluating opportunities to support hub-and-spoke strategic initiatives, as well as numerous other open pit and underground mining opportunities internationally. Prior to IAMGOLD Corporation, Mr. Chinn worked for Junior Exploration companies and for RPA Scott Willson Consultants performing mineral resource estimates. Mr. Chinn also held various positions with Noranda and Falconbridge in various regions, including British Columbia and lead their integrated data target generation for VMS and copper porphyry systems. Mr. Chinn is a Professional Geoscientist (PGO) and holds a B.Sc. Geology and a M.Sc(A) Mineral Exploration.

As the incoming VP Business Development and Exploration of NorthWest, Mr. Chinn expressed enthusiasm about the Company’s future and project pipeline. “I am pleased to be joining a talented team dedicated to unlocking the full potential of the Company’s assets. The Kwanika-Stardust and Lorraine-Top Cat projects have been subject to a large body of quality technical work to build upon, that together with recent commodity price movements, have the potential to support accelerated study, permitting, development, and financing timelines. Moreover, I am impressed by the number and quality of early-stage exploration projects held by NorthWest,” he said.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

NorthWest also announces that it will grant 325,000 Stock Options and 125,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to Mr. Chinn pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan upon his joining the Company on March 17 (“Effective Date”).

The Stock Options will have an exercise price based on the TSV-V closing price of the Company’s common shares on the day immediately before the Effective Date, vest over three years, and expire five years from the Effective Date.

The RSUs will be payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, vest equally over three years and must be redeemed within 30 days of each of March 17, 2026, March 17, 2027, and March 17, 2028, or they expire.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca .

On Behalf of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

604-683-7790

info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest’s exploration property interests; the Company’s ability to finance future operations; future operations; mine plans, magnitude or quality of mineral deposits, the hiring of Mr. Chinn and his potential impact on the Company, and the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information are made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.