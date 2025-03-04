WeRide to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 14, 2025

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide Inc. (“WeRide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the U.S. market opens on March 14, 2025.

The Company’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, March 14, 2025. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: WeRide Inc Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcd7a942a8d0542f98a0017a0cae59216

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at ir.weride.ai.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing a vast majority of transportation needs across a wide range of use cases on the open road, including in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide earned a prestigious position among the top ten on Fortune Magazine’s “2023 Change the World” list and was named to Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list. For more information, please visit https://www.weride.ai.

Contacts

Investor inquiries: ir@weride.ai

Press inquiries: pr@weride.ai