Atopic Dermatitis: 2025 Pipeline Insights Report Covering 100+ Companies and 120+ Pipeline Drugs, Including ICP-332 (Innocare Pharma), APG777 (Apogee Therapeutics), and Barzolvolimab (Celldex Therapeutics)

This report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Atopic Dermatitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Atopic Dermatitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Atopic Dermatitis.



Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Atopic Dermatitis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

ICP-332: Innocare Pharma



ICP-332 is a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment of various T-cell related autoimmune disorders, including atopic dermatitis (AD), vitiligo, inflammatory bowel disease, etc., with broad market prospects. As a non-receptor tyrosine kinase, TYK2 is a member of the JAK kinase family, which is an important kinase on the JAK-STAT signaling pathway and plays an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.



APG777: Apogee Therapeutics



APG777 is a novel, subcutaneous half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13 for the potential treatment of AD. In head-to-head preclinical studies, APG777 showed equivalent or better potency to lebrikizumab in the inhibition of IL-13 signaling. APG777 Phase 1 trial data out to 12 months demonstrated a half-life of 77 days, a consistent safety and favorable PD profile showing near complete inhibition of pSTAT6 for up to 12 months after a single administration and sustained TARC inhibition. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.



Barzolvolimab: Celldex Therapeutics



Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. KIT is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions. KIT signaling controls the differentiation, tissue recruitment, survival and activity of mast cells. In certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic urticaria, mast cell activation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.



ATI-2138: Aclaris Therapeutics



ATI-2138 is an investigational oral covalent inhibitor of ITK, and JAK3 for the potential treatment of T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The ITK/JAK3 compound interrupts T cell signaling through the combined inhibition of ITK/JAK3 pathways in lymphocytes. Aclaris is developing ATI-2138 as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.



STAR-0310: Astria Therapeutics



STAR-0310 is a monoclonal antibody designed as an OX40 antagonist, currently in preclinical development by Astria Therapeutics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and potentially other immunologic conditions. Its mechanism of action involves inhibiting the OX40 receptor, which plays a critical role in T cell activation and survival, thereby modulating immune responses associated with AD. STAR-0310 is characterized by its high affinity and potency, coupled with a significantly reduced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), which may lead to a more favorable safety profile and a broader therapeutic window compared to existing therapies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.



Atopic Dermatitis: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Atopic Dermatitis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players

There are approx. 100+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Atopic Dermatitis. The companies which have their Atopic Dermatitis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Innocare Pharma.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

TechnoDerma Medicines

Asana BioSciences

Artax Biopharma

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Yuhan

BioVersys

Rubedo Life Sciences

Innocare Pharma

Apogee Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics

Phases

The report covers around 120+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Atopic Dermatitis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Atopic Dermatitis drugs.

