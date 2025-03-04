MRVI INVESTIGATION: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) focused on whether the company and certain of its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

THE COMPANY: Maravai is a provider of biologics to support clinical research.

THE REVELATION: On February 25, 2025, Maravai revealed “that it will be delaying its earnings release and call previously scheduled for February 25, 2025, because it requires additional time to complete its financial close process.” Following this news, the price of Maravai stock fell nearly 22%.

