iFX EXPO Names Lissele Pratt as First-Ever Brand Ambassador





LONDON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFX EXPO, the world’s leading event for online trading and fintech, has named Lissele Pratt as its first-ever Brand Ambassador. This appointment marks a new chapter for iFX EXPO as it continues to expand its reach and influence within the global fintech community.

Lissele is the founder of Capitalixe, a fintech advisory firm that specialises in payments and banking solutions for high-risk industries. With over 10+ years of experience in payments and banking, she has built a reputation for helping businesses access advanced financial solutions and is recognised as a prominent figure in the fintech sector.

“It’s an absolute honour to become iFX EXPO’s first Brand Ambassador,” said Lissele Pratt. “This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside fintech pioneers and share my experiences with a global audience. I’m eager to spark honest discussions about the challenges facing the industry and the bold strategies needed to tackle them. I want to offer real, actionable insights. For me, this role is about connecting with innovators, driving meaningful change, and helping the industry move forward.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lissele as our inaugural Brand Ambassador,” said Vitaly Bugaenko, Head of Marketing at iFX EXPO. “Her passion for fintech and strong industry presence align perfectly with our mission. Lissele brings a fresh perspective that will help us engage with an even broader audience.”

As Brand Ambassador, Lissele will represent iFX EXPO at global events, during speaking engagements, participate in digital campaigns, and engage with industry professionals to support the event’s mission of connecting leaders in online trading and fintech.

About iFX EXPO

iFX EXPO is the world’s leading event for online trading, financial services, and fintech, bringing together thousands of professionals from over 120 countries. It provides a platform for industry leaders, technology providers, and financial institutions to connect, collaborate, and grow.

About Capitalixe

Capitalixe is an award-winning fintech advisory specialising in payments and banking solutions for high-risk industries. With over 20 years of combined experience, Capitalixe connects businesses with leading financial institutions and payment providers, empowering them to access the latest fintech innovations.

