Bitget Lists Roam (ROAM) with Rewards Worth 1,675,000 ROAM





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Roam (ROAM) on its platform. Trading for ROAM/USDT will commence on 6 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC).

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Roam's vision is to create a decentralized future where users are rewarded for sharing network data, thus encouraging a more collaborative and privacy-conscious online environment. Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services, and enabled a privacy-protected data layer for AI applications.

To celebrate this listing, Bitget launches an exclusive promotion, Candybomb.

The CandyBomb promotional event offers Bitget users the chance to earn ROAM through deposits and trading activity. A total of 1,675,000 ROAM tokens have been allocated for this campaign, which runs from 6 March 2025, 10:00 to 13 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC). The ROAM airdrop is divided into spot trading pools and futures trading pools. New spot traders and new futures traders can join the campaign via the CandyBomb page. The first 5,560 new users to complete the spot trading task will evenly share 1,390,000 ROAM, with each receiving 250 ROAM.

This listing positions ROAM within Bitget's expanding portfolio of assets available in the Innovation, WEB3, and Depin Zone, underlining the platform's commitment to offering users access to promising projects that align with the broader principles of blockchain technology, emphasizing transparency, security, and decentralization.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

For more information on Roam (ROAM), users can visit here .

