Tumor Ablation Market to Reach $7.5 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tumor Ablation Market by Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation Ablation, and Other Ablation Technologies), Treatment (Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation, and Percutaneous Ablation), and Application (Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Bone Cancer, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "tumor ablation market" was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the prevalence of cancer, rise in demand for minimally invasive treatments, and government initiatives and reimbursement policies are the major factors that drive the growth of the tumor ablation market. However, the high costs of ablation equipment and complications and side-effects associated with tumor ablation treatment may restrict market growth. Moreover, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and technological advancements in tumor ablation devices are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2035 $7.5 Billion CAGR 13.6% No. of Pages in Report 372 Segments covered Technology, Treatment, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in the prevalence of cancer

Rise in demand for minimally invasive treatments

Government initiatives and reimbursement policies Opportunities Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Technological advancements in tumor ablation devices Restraints High costs of ablation equipment

Complications and side-effects associated with tumor ablation treatment



The radiofrequency ablation segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By technology, the radiofrequency ablation segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around one-third of the tumor ablation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its proven effectiveness, widespread clinical acceptance, and ability to treat a wide range of tumors, particularly in the liver, kidney, and lung. Radiofrequency ablation offers advantages such as minimal invasiveness, lower risk of complications, and faster recovery times, making it a preferred choice for both healthcare providers and patients.

However, the microwave ablation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its ability to generate higher temperatures more efficiently, enabling faster and larger tumor ablation with minimal collateral damage to surrounding tissues. Microwave ablation also offers advantages in treating tumors that are larger or located in difficult-to-reach areas, where other techniques like radiofrequency may be less effective.

The percutaneous ablation segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By treatment, the percutaneous ablation segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the tumor ablation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its minimally invasive nature, which offers patients reduced recovery times, lower risks of complications, and less postoperative pain compared to traditional surgery. The procedure can be performed under local anesthesia, often as an outpatient treatment, making it a cost-effective option.

However, the laparoscopic ablation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its ability to offer more precise tumor targeting with minimal invasiveness, providing benefits such as smaller incisions, reduced scarring, and faster recovery times compared to traditional open surgery. Laparoscopic ablation allows for direct visualization of tumors, improving treatment accuracy and outcomes.

The liver cancer segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By application, the liver cancer segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for one-third of the tumor ablation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the rise in prevalence of liver cancer globally, particularly in regions with high rates of hepatitis and alcohol-related liver disease. Tumor ablation techniques, such as radiofrequency and microwave ablation, are effective in treating liver cancer due to their ability to target localized tumors with minimal disruption to healthy tissue.

However, the kidney cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in incidence of kidney cancer globally, along with the growing preference for minimally invasive treatment options, such as tumor ablation, which offers lower risks and faster recovery compared to traditional surgery.

North America held the largest market share in 2023.

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for around half of the tumor ablation market revenue, owing to the rise in prevalence of cancer, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong reimbursement policies that support the adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies. The region benefits from a robust presence of key market players and continuous innovation in tumor ablation technologies, such as improved imaging techniques and device advancements. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period owing to rise in incidence of cancer, particularly liver and lung cancers, and the growing adoption of advanced medical technologies in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is witnessing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, making minimally invasive treatments such as tumor ablation more accessible.

Leading Market Players

Olympus Corporation

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Bioventus Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation,

IceCure Medical Ltd.

Siemens

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the tumor ablation market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval, acquisition, clinical trial expansion, and agreement to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario

