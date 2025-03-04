Inorganic Filler-Reinforced LCP Market to Reach USD 273.2 Million by 2035 with 7.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Inorganic Filler Reinforced LCP Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 137.6 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

As 5G networks come into place, more efficient, compact electronic components will be in demand, incorporating LCPs. The shift towards eco-friendly packaging is leading to increased use of LCPs in packaging applications due to their excellent resistance properties.

Inorganic filler reinforced LCP is a high-performance composite material that improves strength and stiffness. The market for these materials is likely to grow because the demand for such materials is growing in almost all industries, including electronics and construction. Increased pressure for materials to be as light as well as high in performance in such sectors is one reason for growing demand for inorganic filler reinforced LCPs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global inorganic filler reinforced LCP market is projected to grow at 7.1% CAGR and reach USD 273.2 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 135.6 million growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2025 to 2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 to 2035 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 28.9% in 2035

in 2035 Automotive under application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 47.4 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 79.9 million collectively

“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in recycling process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Inorganic Filler Reinforced LCP Market:

Key industry participants like BARLOG Plastics; Celanese; Dongguan Chengyang New Material Technology; ExxonMobil Corporation; GuangDong Sinoplast Advanced Material; NFD Composite Material (Jiangsu); Polyplastics; RTP Company; Sumitomo; SYENSQO; Toray; UNITIKA. etc. are driving the inorganic filler reinforced LCP industry.

Market Development:

Global inorganic filler reinforced LCP market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

Inorganic Filler Reinforced LCP Industry News:

Companies allocate a significant portion of their revenue to research and development (R&D) to address challenges and create innovative solutions that attract new customers and maintain their competitive edge. To stay ahead in the market, businesses are focusing on developing customized solutions that cater to industry-specific needs.

For example,

• In January 2022, Sumitomo Chemical announced plans to expand the production capacity of its liquid crystal polymer (LCP) at its Ehime Works in Niihama City, Ehime, Japan. The company has decided to establish additional production lines for its super engineering plastic, SUMIKASUPER™ LCP. Currently, LCP is manufactured within the Sumitomo Chemical Group at its Ehime Works and the Harima Works, operated by its subsidiary Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd., in Harima, Hyogo, Japan. This expansion is expected to increase the Group's production capacity by approximately 30%.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global inorganic filler reinforced LCP market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by type (enhance by 10%, enhance by 20%, enhance by 30%, and others), by application (automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and others), by end user (industry, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

